ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Baker Mayfield says it’s time to take care of his health, he will have left shoulder surgery and may sit out finale

By Scott Petrak
brownszone.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBruised and battered after being sacked nine times Monday night, Baker Mayfield sounded like he’s had all he can take of this season. The disappointing Browns (7-9) have one game left but may play it without Mayfield, who’s decided to have surgery to repair the torn labrum in his left, non-throwing...

www.brownszone.com

Comments / 5

JMORRIS1973
3d ago

Should’ve been sitting out!!!!! With Baker trying to prove to himself he totally hurts the team with the Coaches help for not benching him for safety protocol.

Reply(1)
2
Related
Fox Sports Radio

Colin Cowherd on Browns Dumping Baker Mayfield: 'He's Bad, Not Talented'

Colin Cowherd: “Since Baker Mayfield was drafted he has the most interceptions in the NFL, the most passes batted down in the NFL, a career passer rating at 87, he’s short, he’s marginally athletic, he used to be accurate but he no longer is, and yet people in Ohio who are otherwise bright defend him at every corner. Folks, he’s not very good. He was never as good as you thought and he’s bad now, some of it injuries. He had 10 straight incompletions last night, that’s the most in the league this year. He’s called out the medical staff, he calls out coaches… I’ll say it again, it’s time for a divorce. I think there is real doubt in that locker room, that GM, and that coach about his talent. Baker at this point is holding back a sensational roster. You’re a moron if you don’t think this is a top 5 or 6 roster. It’s got the best guard-center-guard combination in the league, it’s got maybe the best running back in the league, excellent tight ends, the best pass rusher, a top safety, Denzel Ward is an elite corner, and your coach won Coach of the Year. It’s time to have standards, Cleveland. The Rams moved off Jared Goff when he had been to a Super Bowl, and you’re still defending Baker?? Fourth coach, 28-29, getting worse, injuries don’t help, a firehouse of toxicity, calling out the staff and the coaches, and when OBJ’s dad called him out there was no pushback from players. He’s lost the GM, he’s lost the coach, he’s lost some in the locker room. When he’s healthy I think he can play. He’s not who I would build around, but he’s better than what we’ve seen in the last five weeks. He’s hurt and it’s really hard to play this position when you’re hurt. Should be noted that Aaron Rodgers is hurt and he’s going to win MVP. Patrick Mahomes has been bouncing around and limping around all year and he’s fine. Tom Brady won a Super Bowl last year and we found out he had a meniscus issue. So the injury is part of it, and the average, small, cocky, marginally athletic, poor judgment is part of it too. Baker is a tough guy, he’s not a talented guy. He’s a tough guy and for that he deserves credit. But we never questioned ‘tough’, what we questioned was talent and judgment, and in both instances, they’re not very good, and it’s time for a divorce.” (Full Segment Above)
NFL
iheart.com

Cleveland Browns Should be Ashamed of What They've Done to Baker Mayfield

In the video above, Chris Broussard & Rob Parker discuss the fate of Baker Mayfield, who is coming off a less than stellar season with the Cleveland Browns filled with mediocre performances, injuries, and drama. Rob Parker comes to the defense of Baker Mayfield and thinks the Cleveland Browns organization has not done right by him but seems willing to put the blame on him for the teams' shortcomings.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Baker Mayfield News

Baker Mayfield’s offseason plans are set. According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Cleveland Browns quarterback will be having surgery on his injured shoulder in a couple of weeks. “Baker Mayfield will have surgery to repair the torn labrum on his left side on January...
NFL
The Spun

Tony Kornheiser Has 4 Teams In Mind For Baker Mayfield

Tony Kornheiser of ESPN’s PTI believes Baker Mayfield needs a fresh start. It’s been a highly disappointing season for Mayfield. There’s no way around it. He’s posted career lows in passing yards (3,010) and touchdowns (17), couldn’t stay healthy and failed to lead the Browns to the playoffs.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Weeden
The Spun

Case Keenum Has Honest Admission About Baker Mayfield’s Health This Year

Baker Mayfield will not play in the Cleveland Browns’ season finale due to his ailing shoulder, but the quarterback’s health has been an issue all season. Mayfield tore the labrum in his non-throwing shoulder in Week 2 and then suffered a fracture in it the following month. He battled through the pain and damage to start 14 games but did not look like himself most of the time.
NFL
FanSided

Fed up Baker Mayfield reacts to Mary Kay Cabot Browns’ report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was fed up with a report from Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, and took to Twitter to call out the long time reporter’s Wednesday night tweet detailing a rift between he and Kevin Stefanski as “Clickbait.”. In the article (subscription required), Cabot used...
NFL
FanSided

5 quarterbacks Browns can sign/draft to replace Baker Mayfield

The Cleveland Browns have a big decision to make this offseason regarding Baker Mayfield. Four years into the Baker Mayfield era of Cleveland Browns football and it still remains to be seen if he is worth investing in as a franchise quarterback. Though he is closer to Case Keenum than...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#Browns#American Football#Zoom#Steelers#Heinz Field#Texans#Cardinals#Afc North
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Baker Mayfield has issues with Kevin Stefanski

The Cleveland Browns were a mess on offense for most of the season, and that has apparently contributed to growing frustration behind the scenes. Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been frustrated with head coach Kevin Stefanski for much of the season, according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. Mayfield’s issues reportedly have to do with Stefanski’s playcalling, and a feeling that the head coach failed to play to the quarterback’s strengths.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
fox40jackson.com

Browns confirm Baker Mayfield's season over, surgery ASAP

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that quarterback Baker Mayfield won’t play in the team’s Week 18 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, as the quarterback will undergo surgery “as soon as possible.”. “Baker won’t play in this last game, we’re going to hold him out,”...
NFL
theScore

Report: Mayfield frustrated with Stefanski, wanted new play-caller

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield grew so frustrated with Kevin Stefanski in 2021 that he wanted the head coach to surrender play-calling duties, according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. Mayfield, who will sit out Week 18 and is set to undergo shoulder surgery by the end of January, reportedly...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy