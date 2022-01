New promos have been released for JTBC’s upcoming drama Thirty, Nine, featuring a new poster and character stills. With a focus on friendship and love, the slice-of-life style story follows three women who have been close friends since the age of eighteen. Having learned to navigate adulthood together, they saw each other at their best and worst moments, and supported each other through thick and thin. Now, at the age of 39, they are faced with new challenges in their lives and they prepare to say goodbye.

