Arizona’s last two head coaches have both found new gigs in the past few months, and each will be in charge of a team set to make a big jump in the near future. Kevin Sumlin has been announced as the head coach of the Houston Gamblers, one of eight teams in the revived United States Football League. It will be Sumlin’s first coaching job since the UA fired him in December 2020 after three seasons.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO