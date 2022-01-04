ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
QOTSA Singer Josh Homme Allegedly Threatened to Kill Ex-Wife’s New BF

Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme’s allegedly threatened to kill his ex-wife’s new boyfriend … and now the guy just got court-ordered protection. According to new legal docs obtained by TMZ … Josh allegedly started making death threats after Gunner Foxx started seeing Josh’s ex-wife, Brody Dalle, back in...

Josh Homme has been ordered to stay away from his ex-wife's boyfriend after allegedly threatening to kill him. The Queens of the Stone Age frontman is said to have started making threats towards Gunner Foxx when he began dating Brody Dalle in 2020 but things came to a head last month on Christmas Eve (12.24.21), when the 'Lost Art of Keeping a Secret' hitmaker allegedly confronted him at a shopping mall in Thousand Oaks, California.
