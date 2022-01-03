Watch: Buccaneers Tom Brady’s “W” Video

Tom Brady added more jewelry in 2021 when he won his seventh Super Bowl, this time as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. One outlet believed he was close to losing half of them. Gossip Cop’s top Brady rumor saw him and Gisele Bündchen preparing for a $650 million divorce.
Behind every successful man is a great woman. For Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady that couldn’t be any truer. Brady had a very challenging year in 2007 when he was still with the New England Patriots. He had his first child with his former girlfriend Bridget Moynahan but he was also having a budding relationship with Gisele Bundchen. While logic would dictate that Bundchen wouldn’t be too happy with the unique setup, Brady said she was more than gracious.
Just a few days ago, star wide receiver Antonio Brown shocked the football world by storming off the field. During Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets, cameras caught Browns taking off his jersey and pads and walking off the field. He waved on the crowd as he made his way to the Buccaneers locker room.
Antonio Brown has added Tom Brady to the mix as he continues his social media rant towards Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians. Brown released a lengthy statement through his lawyer last night, telling his side of the story during Week 17 when he left midway through the Buccaneers game against the New York Jets. Later, he posted text messages between he and Arians from prior to the game, discussing Browns' ankle injury.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady began the New Year on a generous note, signing the ball New York Jets cornerback Brandin Echols intercepted during last week's 28-24 win. Future Brady interceptors shouldn't expect the same generosity, though. On the Let's Go! podcast, Brady explained his hesitancy for signing interception...
Could the Arizona Cardinals go up against Larry Fitzgerald in the playoffs this year if the legendary receiver joins the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?. Former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald hasn’t suited up for an NFL game since the 2020 season and he probably won’t ever again. However,...
Antonio Brown released a statement through his attorney on Wednesday night, attempting to clarify what really happened with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The now-former Buccaneers wide receiver (though he’s yet to be officially released) appeared to quit mid-game last Sunday. Brown ripped off his jersey and his football pads before running off the field at MetLife Stadium.
Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady have been teammates for each of their 11 seasons of overlap in the NFL. And through that time, the tight end/quarterback duo have established themselves as one of the most dominant forces in the league. In now his 22nd NFL season, a 44-year-old Brady finds...
