Audio Plugin Deals has launched a sale on the Aparillo virtual FM synthesizer instrument by Sugar Bytes, offering over 60% off for the next two weeks. APARILLO is an advanced 16-voice FM synthesizer, tailored for majestic sonic motions, moving and evolving soundscapes and atmospheres that are perfect for film, TV or games. APARILLO gives you a clever arrangement of synthesis, wave shaping, filtering, FX and modulation unfolds into a serious sound design tool for epic sonic creation.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO