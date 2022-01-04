ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Morbius delayed 3 months

By Celebretainment
Digital Courier
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article'Morbius' has been pushed back by three months. The Sony Pictures movie -...

www.thedigitalcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Sony Pictures Delays Jared Leto's 'Morbius' for the Sixth Time

Sony Pictures has delayed the premiere date of Jared Leto‘s Morbius as the United States faces a surge in COVID-19 cases involving the Omicron variant. According to reports, the film adaptation of the famed Marvel Comics story will now hit theaters on April 1, 2022 instead of its January 28 date. This marks the sixth time Morbius was pushed back; the movie was initially slated to release on July 10, 2020 but was postponed to July 31 then March 19, 2021, October 8, 2021 and January 21, 2022 before its most recent schedule of January 28.
MOVIES
Escapist Magazine

Morbius Release Date Delay Strikes Again, Sinks Fangs into April 2022

Sony Pictures and Marvel’s Jared Leto-starring vampire movie, Morbius, has suffered a delay yet again, pushing its release date to April 1, 2022. It was previously set to arrive only a few weeks from now on January 28. The decision to push the anti-hero flick almost certainly comes after an increase in positive COVID-19 cases throughout the holiday season.
MOVIES
whee.net

In Brief: ‘Morbius’ delayed again by COVID-19; ‘Space Force’ blasting off again, and more

Sony Pictures has delayed the release of its Spider-Man spinoff, Morbius, once again, this time from January 28 to April 1, 2022, according to Variety. The film was supposed to debut July 10, 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the studio to move it to March 19, 2021, then Oct. 8, 2021, then January 21, before shifting yet again to the January 28 date. Morbius stars Jared Leto as the titular character, a brilliant doctor and biochemist who becomes a vampire while seeking an unconventional cure for the rare blood disease that afflicts him. Michael Keaton, Jared Harris and Tyrese Gibson also star…
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Leto
Cinema Blend

Why Was Morbius Delayed Again? Spider-Man Fans Are Hoping It's For One Very Spoilery Reason

Warning: SPOILERS for Spider-Man: No Way Home are ahead!. Before the pandemic, Morbius, the third entry in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, was supposed to arrive in July 2020, but nearly a year and a half later, it remains away from our eyeballs due to numerous date shifts. Well, that wait has extended yet again, as Sony Pictures announced yesterday that it’s moved the Jared Leto-led movie from January 28 to April 1. However, now fans are thinking that Morbius was pushed back this time around was so it can establish a key tie with Spider-Man: No Way Home.
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

MORBIUS' Release Has Now Been Delayed More Times Than THE NEW MUTANTS

Morbius isn't the most highly anticipated comic book movie of 2022 for many fans, but we'd be lying to say we're not intrigued by what's in store for us from the Living Vampire's big screen debut. Last night, news broke that the Marvel Comics adaptation has shifted from January 28...
MOVIES
gamerevolution.com

Morbius delayed to add Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man, fans hope

Could there be a Morbius Andrew Garfield Spider-Man cameo? It has just been announced that Morbius, which is a Spider-Man villain spin-off movie in the style of the popular Venom series, will be delayed once again from its release this month. The new Morbius release date isn’t until April, but following the ecstatic response from fans to Spider-Man: No Way Home last month fans are hoping that the delay is to add Andrew Garfield.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sony Pictures
Twinfinite

Morbius Delayed for the Sixth Time; New Release Set for April 2022

Today, Sony Pictures Entertainment confirmed that Morbius has been delayed yet again. This newest delay pushes the upcoming Marvel anti-heroes’ vampire flick back until April 1, 2022, marking the sixth delay since its original release date announcement of July 10, 2020. According to Deadline, the reason for the newest...
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

The Release Date for MORBIUS Gets Pushed Back by Three Months

Sony Pictures has pushed the release date back yet again for their Marvel vampire film Morbius. The news comes after Spider-Man: No Way Home blew up at the box office pulling in over a billion dollars. Morbius has been pushed back three months from January 28th, 2022 to April 1st,...
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Morbius’ Is Delayed Again: ‘Spider-Man’ Spinoff Film Now Arriving In April

2022 is upon us, but here’s some news that will bring you back to the glory days of 2020 and 2021—Sony has delayed the theatrical release of the ‘Spider-Man’ spinoff film, “Morbius.” Yep, that’s right, just a matter of days before the release of the Jared Leto-starring “Morbius,” the studio has decided to delay the film until the spring.
MOVIES
CNET

Morbius release date pushed back to April as pandemic delays continue into 2022

Spider-Man spinoff Morbius has been delayed, with the movie's release date moving to April 1. Morbius, a Sony movie starring Jared Leto, was supposed to be released on Jan. 28, but has been delayed amid a surge in COVID-19 cases across the globe due to the omicron variant. It will also now be Sony's top release during the Easter period.
MOVIES
