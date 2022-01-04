Drone Attack on U.S. Forces Foiled West of Baghdad

The U.S. led-coalition in Syria struck several launch sites for short-range rockets believed to be intended for attacks on an installation used by U.S. troops in eastern Syria, officials said Tuesday.The strikes against the launch sites apparently were conducted by U.S. forces, but a statement issued by the coalition did not specify who carried them out. The statement offered few details beyond saying the sites “posed an imminent threat in the vicinity of Green Village, Syria,” and were struck in self defense.Green Village, just east of the Euphrates River, is an installation used by some of the several hundred...

MILITARY ・ 2 DAYS AGO