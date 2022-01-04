ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drone Attack on U.S. Forces Foiled West of Baghdad

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBAGHDAD (Reuters) - (This January 4 story corrects year when Soleimani was killed in 10th paragraph to 2020, not 2021) Two explosive-laden drones were shot down on Tuesday by Iraq's air defenses as they approached the Ain al-Asad air base, which hosts U.S. forces, west of Baghdad, an official of the...

The Independent

Katyusha rocket hits military base at Baghdad airport

A Katyusha rocket struck an Iraqi military base hosting U.S. troops at Baghdad’s international airport on Wednesday, an Iraqi military statement said. No damage or casualties were reported from the attack, the third in as many days since Monday's anniversary of a U.S. airstrike that killed top Iranian general Qassim Soleimani in Baghdad two years ago.The Iraqi military statement said a rocket launcher with one rocket was located in a residential district in western Baghdad. The area has been used in the past by Iran-backed militias to fire rockets at the airport.On Monday, two armed drones were shot down...
MILITARY
aerotechnews.com

Iran-backed militia attacks a dangerous distraction from mission

BAGHDAD — Coalition forces were targeted Jan, 5, 2022, by eight rounds of indirect fire at Green Village, a Syrian Democratic Forces base with a small Coalition advisory presence, in northeast Syria. According to Coalition forces, the attack did not cause any casualties, but several rounds impacted inside the...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Video shows US C-RAM shooting down ‘suicide drones’ attempting to attack US troops

U.S. and coalition forces thwarted two separate suicide drone attacks targeting bases housing Americans on Tuesday. One of the thwarted attacks was reportedly caught on video. BBC correspondent Nafiseh Kohnavard first shared video allegedly from U.S. defensive systems showing a C-RAM shooting down two suicide drones at Al Asad Air Base.
MILITARY
The Independent

US military coalition in Syria takes out rocket launch sites

The U.S. led-coalition in Syria struck several launch sites for short-range rockets believed to be intended for attacks on an installation used by U.S. troops in eastern Syria, officials said Tuesday.The strikes against the launch sites apparently were conducted by U.S. forces, but a statement issued by the coalition did not specify who carried them out. The statement offered few details beyond saying the sites “posed an imminent threat in the vicinity of Green Village, Syria,” and were struck in self defense.Green Village, just east of the Euphrates River, is an installation used by some of the several hundred...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

US troops under rocket attacks at bases in Iraq, Syria

A series of rocket attacks targeted multiple military bases hosting U.S. troops in Iraq and Syria on Wednesday. Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the name for the U.S.-led coalition in Iraq and Syria, announced eight rounds of indirect fire weapons were launched at Green Village, a Syrian Democratic Forces base with a small U.S. and Coalition advisory presence in northeast Syria.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ravallirepublic.com

Rocket and drone attacks on Iraqi military base

A Katyusha rocket hit an Iraqi military base hosting U.S. forces near Baghdad's international airport on Wednesday, Iraqi security and military sources said. An Iraqi military statement said it found a rocket launcher with one rocket in al-Jihad district in western Baghdad near the airport.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

US troops stationed in the Middle East are targeted for the third consecutive day in apparent revenge attacks for assassination of Iranian General Qassam Soleimani in 2020

Garrisons housing American troops in Iraq and Syria were struck by Katyusha rockets and gunfire Wednesday in the latest attack to purportedly avenge a US airstrike that killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani. No casualties were reported after the rockets hit military bases in Iraq's western Anbar province and capital city...
MILITARY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Wound not healing two years after U.S. killed Iran's Soleimani

TEHRAN, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- "I come here not because of my duty, but out of my heart," Iman Abniki, a young member of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), said on Monday when attending an event to mark the second anniversary of an American drone strike in Iraq that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.
MILITARY
albuquerqueexpress.com

US Thwarts 2 Drone Attacks in Iraq

U.S. forces in Iraq thwarted a second explosives-laden drone attack in as many days Tuesday, as U.S. forces in Syria destroyed what was believed to be an enemy rocket launch site. "Two drones approaching Ain al-Asad Air Base were shot down outside the base's vicinity without casualties early this morning,"...
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

Drone Marked ‘Soleimani’s Revenge’ Shot Down at U.S. Base in Iraq, Says Report

Two years ago, a U.S. strike killed Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s most important military commander. On Monday—the second anniversary of the assassination—his supporters tried and failed to wreak revenge at the same location where he died. According to The Jerusalem Post, two armed drones were shot down as they closed in on Baghdad’s international airport. The devices were reportedly downed near an Iraqi military base hosting U.S. forces, and one was marked with white script that read: “Soleimani’s revenge.” An unnamed official from the U.S.-led international military coalition reportedly said “two fixed-wing suicide drones” were “shot down without incident” by anti-missile defense systems, adding: “This was a dangerous attack on a civilian airport.” There has been no claim of responsibility for the attempted attack. Earlier Monday, hackers targeted the Jerusalem Post website to mark the two-year anniversary.
MILITARY
Washington Post

Series of attacks highlights reach of Iran-allied militias

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Yemen’s Houthi rebels seized a ship in the Red Sea, armed drones targeted Baghdad’s international airport, and hackers hit a major Israeli newspaper Monday — a string of assaults that showed the reach of Iran-allied militias on the second anniversary of America’s killing of a top Iranian general.
MIDDLE EAST

