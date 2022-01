The Phoenix Suns were locked in a tight contest against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night, leading by two points midway through the fourth quarter, when fill-in center Bismack Biyombo came up to set a high ball screen for Chris Paul. Biyombo was playing in his second game with the Suns after signing a 10-day contract as part of the league's COVID-induced wave of hardship exceptions. In a matter of days, he'd gone from being out of the NBA to playing crunch-time minutes for the team with the league's best record.

