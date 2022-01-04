ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASCAR Xfinity: Cryptocurrency meme coin LGBcoin to sponsor Brandon Brown in 2022

Motorsport.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrandon Brown has announced a new full-season...

www.motorsport.com

Comments / 1

racer.com

Brown sponsorship denied by NASCAR

Brandonbilt Motorsports was informed Tuesday night the LGBcoin.io sponsorship is not approved for use on Brandon Brown’s No. 86 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The decision comes as officials returned from the holiday break to go through the official approval process, which the team claimed was already done. However, a NASCAR spokesperson told RACER the submission from the team, which was sent on Christmas Day, was not done through the appropriate portal and was incorrectly approved without proper understanding of the LGBcoin. Additionally, the sponsor’s submission was also not clearly defined.
MOTORSPORTS
FOX Sports

NASCAR could see long-term impacts from LGBCoin decision

NASCAR’s decision to reject a proposed sponsorship for Xfinity Series driver Brandon Brown might be a short-term firestorm with long-term implications. The sanctioning body has considered a shift in policy to restrict sponsorships that it believes are political in nature as it strives to be as least divisive as possible. While NASCAR has had its share of sponsor controversies and conflicts in the past, a shift to potentially not approving sponsorships if they are political in nature could be more difficult to navigate.
FanSided

Mars Inc leaving NASCAR world after 2022 season

Mars Inc will be leaving the world of NASCAR after the 2022 season. This stunning news was announced by various news outlets, including racing news site Jayski, on Monday morning, December 20, though it was first reported by the Sports Business Journal. Through its M&M’s brand primarily, Mars Inc has...
BUSINESS
Motorsport.com

SHR adds Ryan Preece as its 2022 'reserve driver' in NASCAR

Preece, who most recently competed in the Cup Series with JTG Daugherty Racing, has been hired by the Stewart-Haas Racing organization as its ‘reserve driver’ this season. The 31-year-old native of Berlin, Conn., will perform simulator work for the organization while running a mix of races across each of NASCAR’s top-three series – Cup, Xfinity and Trucks.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: The notable omission from the 2022 lineup

The year 2022 is upon us, and the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series season is scheduled to get underway next month. But there is one glaring omission as it pertains to this year’s lineup. It has already been nearly two months since the checkered flag flew at Phoenix Raceway and...
NFL
NBC Sports

NASCAR drivers racing in 2022 Chili Bowl Nationals

Next week, the 36th annual Chili Bowl Nationals will take place in Tulsa, Oklahoma. NASCAR is well-represented within the field for the six-day midget racing event. Headlining the group is NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson. He will seek to claim the Golden Driller trophy for a third consecutive year.
TULSA, OK
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

The 36th Annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals Presented by General Tire Airs Live on MAVTV

CORONA, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MAVTV Motorsports Network gives race fans another reason to celebrate the New Year with the LIVE broadcast of the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals Presented by General Tire, now in its 36th year at the Tulsa Expo Raceway located inside the SageNet Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Hailed as racing's answer to the Super Bowl, the exciting open-wheel event draws in thousands of spectators and hundreds of competitors every year. The annual event will air live on Saturday, January 15th at 8:30 p.m. ET on MAVTV Motorsports Network and MAVTV Plus for yearly subscribers.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Veteran crew chief Luke Lambert joins Noah Gragson at JRM

Lambert, 39, who spent the past eight seasons as a crew chief in the Cup Series and most recently working for drivers Chris Buescher and Ryan Newman at Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, will take over JRM’s No. 9 Chevrolet team and work with driver Noah Gragson. Gragson finished third...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: The dark horse championship contender of 2022

Christopher Bell is set to return for a second year with Joe Gibbs Racing in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season after an impressive year one. The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season is scheduled to get underway next month with the 64th annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, which is slated to mark the official debut of the long-awaited Gen 7 car.
MOTORSPORTS
sprintcarandmidget.com

Johnson Joins CB Industries For Chili Bowl

PENNGROVE, Calif. — Chase Johnson is teaming up with CB Industries for the 36th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Midget Nationals presented by General Tire. The marquee midget event, which runs Jan. 10-15 inside the River Spirit Expo Center in Tulsa, Okla., is set to host a record number of entrants with nearly 400 drivers signing up. This year‘s event will be Johnson’s seventh year Chili Bowl and his first time driving for CB Industries.
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

Chili Bowl Nationals: 2022 Race of Champions field set

18 drivers will be include in this year’s running; NASCAR, World of Outlaws and Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series champion included. Every year the Chili Bowl Nationals opens with a champions’ race on Monday. It’s a feature race, disconnected from the Chili Bowl Nationals points structure.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Weekend schedules – Clash in L.A., Daytona Speedweeks

Tentative schedules have been released for next month’s exhibition Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and season-opening Daytona Speedweeks. The Clash will be hosted Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 5-6 on a temporary quarter-mile oval inside the Coliseum. The two-day format includes practice, heat races and last chance qualifiers to help set the 23-car field for the Clash on Feb. 6.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Former Champ Car owner Kevin Kalkhoven dies, aged 77

Cosworth’s Twitter account stated: “We're incredibly saddened to learn the company’s former COB Kevin Kalkhoven, sadly passed away this morning, at the age of 77, following a recent illness. Cosworth extends its condolences to Kevin’s family and loved ones and respect their wishes for privacy at this difficult time.”
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Matt DiBenedetto finds fulltime ride in the NASCAR Truck Series

DiBenedetto, 30, has been full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series since 2015. In 248 starts, he recorded nine top-fives and 31 top-tens with three runner-up finishes. He most recently drove the famed Wood Brothers No. 21 machine, but was replaced by Harrison Burton for the 2022 season. DiBenedetto also has...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Former JGR car chief to serve as McDowell's 2022 crew chief

Harris has quite the resume. Previously, he worked as a car chief with Martin Truex Jr. and Joe Gibbs Racing/Furniture Row. He was part of the 2017 championship-winning team and has been a part of over two dozen Cup victories. “Blake has proven to be championship leader who is ready...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Kurt Busch predicts Johnson will shine on ovals in IndyCar

Following his test of a Formula 1 McLaren in the fall of 2018, Jimmie Johnson wasn’t reticent regarding his post-NASCAR career. No plans were in place but he said he wanted to try out IndyCars – on road courses specifically – and he wanted to return to sports prototypes, where he had impressed in occasional forays in the Grand-Am series.
MOTORSPORTS

