NASCAR Xfinity: Cryptocurrency meme coin LGBcoin to sponsor Brandon Brown in 2022

Brandonbilt Motorsports was informed Tuesday night the LGBcoin.io sponsorship is not approved for use on Brandon Brown’s No. 86 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The decision comes as officials returned from the holiday break to go through the official approval process, which the team claimed was already done. However, a NASCAR spokesperson told RACER the submission from the team, which was sent on Christmas Day, was not done through the appropriate portal and was incorrectly approved without proper understanding of the LGBcoin. Additionally, the sponsor’s submission was also not clearly defined.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO