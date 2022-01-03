ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Gradual Clearing Tonight, Sun Returns Tomorrow

By Jaisol Martinez
whdh.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article7Weather- We knew it would be a sharp cut off with the system around today. Dry air has kept snow showers confined to part of the Cape & the Islands. Even in these areas we’re not expecting much accumulation with this system moving out late this evening. Sunshine...

montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Frigid temps for tonight, storms return Saturday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A frigid north wind and an increase in clouds will keep temperatures this afternoon in the 50s and low 60s. The weather will rapidly change this weekend when a warm front moves in bringing us a combination of warm temps, rain and thunderstorms. What’s my...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Snow Gives Way To Cold & Windy Weather

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Snow blanketed much of Maryland overnight, so chances are you woke up to find several inches of snow outside. The snow started late Thursday and continued into Friday morning, leaving behind 2 to 4 inches of snow across much of the state. Some pockets in northern and western Maryland saw even more, with the highest totals in Thurmont (8 inches) and Boonsboro (6.6 inches). But even though the snow and the majority of clouds have cleared out of the region, near-freezing temperatures and wind chill are keeping the accumulated snow from melting away as the sun comes out. The snow...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Clear And Cold Friday Night, Winter Weather Advisory Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. due to the chance of freezing light rain and drizzle. It will be mostly clear and cold Friday evening with temperatures falling to the single digits. Temperatures will increase back to the low to mid-teens overnight into Saturday morning. (Credit: CBS 2) Look for sunny skies to start Saturday, then increasing clouds by the late morning. Southerly winds will increase temperatures into the low 30s by the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) Increasing moisture will allow for a chance for freezing light rain and drizzle during the afternoon and...
CHICAGO, IL
wjhl.com

Clear skies and cold tonight – Sunshine Saturday with rain on Sunday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clear skies and very cold temperatures tonight with a low of 13 degrees. Some of the higher elevations will dip to the single digits for overnight low temperatures. We start Saturday with sunny skies, but clouds will increase late in the day. The...
KATC News

Mild with rain chances returning this weekend

Well, it's been a nice end to the week with mostly sunny skies and cool conditions out there. It'll be chilly this evening as temperatures drop into the 40s. But with clouds building in late tonight and more of a ESE wind back in place, readings will actually rise into the 50s by daybreak Saturday.
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Afternoon Showers As Cold Front Pushes Through

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The CBS4 Weather team is tracking a cold front that is knocking on our door. Ahead of the front, we will stay warm and humid with highs in the upper 70s. Spotty showers and some storms likely develop this afternoon through the evening due to a very moist, unstable atmosphere. (CBS4) This front will not usher in cooler weather. Instead, the winds will build out of the east-northeast and scattered showers will be possible through Saturday and Sunday. The strong onshore winds will lead to a high risk of rip currents at the beach. It will not be safe to go swimming and a small craft advisory will likely be issued for boaters due to hazardous marine conditions. Highs will remain in the upper 70s through the weekend. (CBS4) Monday will be a bit warmer with highs climbing to the low 80s and the potential for spotty showers. Our next cold front is forecast to move in Tuesday when highs will drop to the mid-70s. It will be a cooler start on Wednesday morning with lows in the low 60s. Breezy showers will be possible next Tuesday and Wednesday.
MIAMI, FL

