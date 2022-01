SURPRISE, I AM BACK. I had to take some time off to do a project here where we live. I really missed writing the columns. I never imagined doing something like this. Last Feb. I was wanting to put an ad in the Pratt Tribune when Jennifer the Editor asked if I would be interested in writing a regular column. I sure was lucky to have a good editor for my columns, even though one time I did not agree with her. I sure want to thank her for doing what she does.

