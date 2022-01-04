ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Delhi imposes weekend curfew to curb COVID-19 spread

By Syndicated Content
985theriver.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s capital Delhi will impose a weekend curfew to try and curb...

985theriver.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

China ‘renames’ 15 places in India in latest spat between the two powers

China has “renamed” 15 places in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, India, in a region which Beijing claims is ‘South Tibet’.China’s civil affairs ministry announced that it had “standardised” in Chinese characters and Tibetan and Roman alphabets, the names of 15 places in Zangnan or South Tibet, according to a report by the state-run Global Times daily.The places included eight residential areas, four mountains, two rivers and a mountain pass. It is the latest spat between the two major Asian powers.However, Delhi pushbacked on the “invented names” and said did not change the fact that the place would “always...
INDIA
theedgemarkets.com

Another Chinese city imposes lockdown to stem spread of Covid-19

ISTANBUL (Jan 3): Amid rising cases of Covid-19, another city in China imposed lockdown, and suspended classes and public transport. Authorities in Yuzhou, a city in the central province of Henan, announced the new rules on Sunday (Jan 2) night as “two asymptomatic infections were detected”, Anadolu Agency reported, citing Chinese daily Global Times.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manish Sisodia
Person
Jacqueline Wong
985theriver.com

Hong Kong leader announces new COVID measures, including flight bans

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Wednesday the government will introduce a series of new measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, as she warned the global financial hub was on the verge of another outbreak. The new rules include a ban on flights...
WORLD
985theriver.com

Italy reports record 170,844 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 259 deaths

MILAN (Reuters) – Italy reported a record 170,844 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, against 68,052 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of coronavirus-related deaths rose to 259 from 140. Italy has registered 138,045 deaths linked to the virus since its outbreak emerged in February...
WORLD
985theriver.com

Greece reports new high of 50,126 COVID-19 cases in a day

ATHENS (Reuters) -Greece reported a record 50,126 coronavirus infections on Tuesday, breaking a previous high of 40,560 registered on Dec. 31. As recently as Dec. 27, only 9,284 new infections were recorded in a day. The number of deaths recorded in a day dropped to 61 from 78 on Monday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
985theriver.com

China’s Henan imposes more COVID curbs as cases spike, though numbers small

BEIJING (Reuters) -More cities in central China resorted to tough curbs as new coronavirus infections in Henan province rose sharply, with authorities taking urgent action to contain clusters ahead of the Winter Olympics and Lunar New Year peak travel season. Henan reported 64 domestically transmitted local infections with confirmed symptoms...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Delhi#Curfew#Covid#Reuters#Omicron#Krishna
985theriver.com

Dutch coronavirus cases reach new record amid Omicron wave

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -New coronavirus cases in the Netherlands jumped to a record high of around 24,500 on Wednesday as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has become dominant in the country, official data showed. Infections were up almost 60% from last week despite a strict lockdown that has closed all...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Omicron: Curfew in Delhi as India Covid cases surge

India is bracing for a third wave of coronavirus as its largest cities - the capital Delhi and financial hub Mumbai - see a surge in cases. India reported 58,097 cases on Wednesday, a six-fold rise in a week that experts say is fuelled by the Omicron variant. Nearly a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Election rallies cancelled as India sees Omicron surge

Election rallies were cancelled in India's heartland Thursday as authorities fret over a sudden Covid surge, driven by the Omicron variant, which has seen confirmed infections nearly triple in two days. Teeming crowds have thronged campaign events for next month's poll in Uttar Pradesh -- the country's most populous state with over 200 million people and a pillar of support for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Prime Minister Narendra Modi has traversed key cities to cut the ribbon on infrastructure projects and partake in Hindu religious rituals to boost the state government's prospects. But with several cities imposing coronavirus curfews and health experts warning of exponential infection growth, several parties have brought their public campaigns to a halt.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
India
Place
New Delhi, IN
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Hong Kong orders about 170 party-goers to quarantine

Hong Kong authorities ordered about 170 people, including several officials, to be quarantined at a government facility on Friday after they attended a birthday party where two guests later tested positive for the coronavirus.Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam expressed disappointment on Thursday that government officials had attended the large party during the omicron outbreak, saying it did not set a good example for the public.Fears of a new virus cluster were sparked when the two guests tested positive. On Friday, health authorities said all guests at the Jan. 3 party would be classified as close contacts and be sent...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Dozens of Hong Kong politicians sent to quarantine after birthday party

Dozens of senior Hong Kong officials and lawmakers were ordered into quarantine on Friday after a coronavirus cluster widened at a birthday party attended by many of the city's political elite. The high-profile entries into Hong Kong's 21-day quarantine facilities have left city authorities red-faced as they prepare to install a new "patriots only" legislature, which is scheduled to hold its first meeting next week. Senior cabinet members, including the city's police and immigration chiefs as well as 19 legislators, were among 170 people who attended a Monday night birthday bash for Witman Hung, a member of China's top lawmaking body. A single preliminary coronavirus case was detected at the party sparking an initial run of quarantine orders on Thursday for a handful of people deemed to be close contacts.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

What is Bulli Bai scandal — Indian app that listed Muslim women for auction

Delhi police on Thursday arrested a 20-year-old student named Niraj Bishnoi and named him as the main conspirator behind the online application Bulli Bai that put hundreds of Indian Muslim women up for an online “auction”.The arrest comes days after Mumbai police took three others into custody in connection with the case.What is the Bulli Bai app?On New Year’s Day, hundreds of Muslim women in India including journalists, social workers, and other prominent personalities found their images and derogatory content about them on a new app called “Bulli Bai”.The app, created on hosting platform Github, offered an online “auction” of...
TECHNOLOGY
BBC

The Indian 'germ murder' that gripped the world

On the afternoon of 26 November 1933, a diminutive man brushed past a young landlord in a crowded railway station in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata (then Calcutta). Amarendra Chandra Pandey, 20, felt a jab of pain in his right arm as the man dressed in khadi, or coarse, homespun cotton, disappeared into the crowd at Howrah station.
INDIA

Comments / 0

Community Policy