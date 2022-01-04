Delhi imposes weekend curfew to curb COVID-19 spread

Dozens of senior Hong Kong officials and lawmakers were ordered into quarantine on Friday after a coronavirus cluster widened at a birthday party attended by many of the city's political elite. The high-profile entries into Hong Kong's 21-day quarantine facilities have left city authorities red-faced as they prepare to install a new "patriots only" legislature, which is scheduled to hold its first meeting next week. Senior cabinet members, including the city's police and immigration chiefs as well as 19 legislators, were among 170 people who attended a Monday night birthday bash for Witman Hung, a member of China's top lawmaking body. A single preliminary coronavirus case was detected at the party sparking an initial run of quarantine orders on Thursday for a handful of people deemed to be close contacts.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 HOURS AGO