MM2’s Singapore Cinema Sale Collapses as Investor Blames Omicron Impact

By Patrick Frater
 3 days ago
Mini-conglomerate mm2 Asia says that a deal to sell its Singapore cinemas business has fallen through. The deal was announced in August and should have been completed by Dec. 31, 2021 .

“Omicron uncertainty has dampened investing appetite for the moment. We hope to be able to revisit the acquisition again, and hopefully soon enough, when the Covid situation further eases,” said potential buyer Kingsmead Properties in a statement.

The privately held Kingsmead had originally agreed to pay S$84.8 million ($62.5 million) for an 80% controlling stake in the Cathay Cineplexes-branded unit. It paid a S$6 million ($4.43 million) deposit which it will now convert into 75 million newly issued mm2 shares instead.

“We welcome [Kingsmead] as valuable strategic shareholders,” said mm2 executive chairman Melvin Ang. “The Omicron effect on investing sentiments was sharp and unexpected. However, mm2 remains optimistic of the recovery of the cinema business as signs are indicating a trend towards recovery. And we definitely will still welcome any new proposal from Kingsmead in the future.”

Cathay Cineplexes reported that December 2021 was its best month since the start of the pandemic, and pointed to the pre-Christmas release of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” as the determining factor. The Singapore cinema chain lost S$66.8 million ($49.3 million) in the financial year to March 2021.

The conversion price of S$0.08 is significantly higher than the previous S$0.051 at which mm2’s SGX-listed shares finished 2021 and prior to the disclosure. On Tuesday, mm2 shares leaped higher.

The planned disposal would have seen mm2 crystalize a substantial loss — it paid S$230 million for the eight-venue circuit in November 2017 – but the proceeds would have helped shore up the company’s balance sheet by reducing borrowings and allowing it to repay convertible bonds that were due in December. Earlier in 2021, auditors issued a going concern notice for the group .

“The cinema business has been a strategic part of the group’s content creation and distribution business, but it has been affected by Covid-19. With this proposed sale, it will stabilize the group’s financial situation and allow mm2 to continue to focus on the development and strengthening of core production content growing opportunities” said Ang at the time of the deal announcement.

Production subsidiary MM2 Entertainment last month announced the start of production on “Geylang,” a crime thriller set in Singapore’s red light district.

Related
Variety

Global Box Office Hit $21.4 Billion in 2021, Says Analyst

Global cinema box office reached $21.4 billion in 2021, according to calculations by researcher Gower Street Analytics. Powered by a “Spider-Man: No Way Home” surge in the last month, the annual total is a 78% gain on 2020. But last year’s cumulative was less than half of the $41.3 billion average of the three pre-pandemic years 2017-2019. Gower Street estimates that the Asia-Pacific region accounted for $11.3 billion of the total. Within that figure, China accounted for $7.4 billion, confirming its position as the largest single box office territory for the second consecutive year. The North American (aka “domestic”) market weighed in...
Variety

Disney Plus Asian Production Slate Expands With Chinese and Korean Series and ‘Anita’ Adaptation

A series adaptation of recently-released feature film “Anita,” a biopic of the actor and Cantopop singing star Anita Mui, heads an expanded slate of East Asian content that will join the Disney Plus streaming service over the next year. Disney Plus has been gradually rolling out its operations across Asia and in October unveiled a roster of Asian films and series. Its recent uploads include controversial Korean series “Snowdrop,” “Blackpink: The Movie,” and Korean series “Outrun by Running Man” and Japanese show “Tokyo MER” in several territories. Directed by Longman Leung, “Anita (Director’s Cut)” will comprise five episodes of 45 minutes...
Variety

China Lifts Asia-Pacific to 64% Box Office Gain in 2021, Says Analyst

Theatrical box office in four of the biggest territories in Asia-Pacific grew by nearly 64% in the first months of 2021, to hit $8.22 billion, said S&P Global Market Intelligence. The gain was achieved despite the ongoing negative impact of coronavirus on cinema operations and on film release schedules. S&P Global Market Intelligence, which is connected to the financial analysis firm S&P, based its analysis on raw figures from OpusData. It tracked performance in China, Japan, South Korea and Australia, and used figures only for the first 11 months – meaning that it omitted the powerhouse debut of “Spider-Man: No Way...
wkzo.com

Singapore sees Omicron coronavirus wave outpacing Delta

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore expects the Omicron coronavirus variant to cause a bigger wave of infections than Delta, the health ministry said on Wednesday, adding a booster dose will soon be required for adults to be considered fully vaccinated. From Feb. 14, eligible persons aged 18 years and above...
industryglobalnews24.com

Improvement in Singapore's Oil Sector

Singapore saw an increase in oil prices on Monday as the market kicked off with a great start to the new year. However, the uncertainty in terms of the spread of Omicron and restrictions revolving around it might lead to reduced demand which would bring down prices again. In the...
industryglobalnews24.com

Singapore’s Success in the Field of Technology

Despite the Covid-19's impact on the economy, employers in Singapore are busy looking for recruits with job vacancies higher than the last three years. A 2021 report shows that the demand for employees in the tech sector has returned to pre-pandemic levels. In 2020, a 20.3 percent dip was observed but the scenario is far from the same now.
AFP

Stock markets waver as investors ponder Omicron impact

Stock markets wobbled Wednesday as a "Santa Claus rally" showed signs of fatigue, with investors gauging the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant on the economic recovery. London's FTSE 100 outshone other markets, rising 0.7 percent to hit a nearly two-year high as UK traders returned from a long holiday. But the traditional post-Christmas bullish mood waned in Asia and the eurozone, with markets there finishing lower. The picture was also mixed on Wall Street, where the Nasdaq retreated even as both the Dow and S&P 500 edged to fresh records.
Singapore
Coronavirus
bitcoin.com

Investors in Collapsed South African Crypto Platform Reimbursed a Portion of Invested Funds

Investors in Africrypt, the now-defunct South African crypto platform, were recently reimbursed a portion of their invested funds. The payments were made by Pennython Project Management LLC as part of a settlement offer that potentially ends claims against Africrypt’s runaway directors. White Knight Investor Identity Revealed. Investors in Africrypt,...
kitco.com

Copper retreats as investors gauge Omicron impact on demand

Dec 24 (Reuters) - Copper prices slipped on Friday as risk appetite waned while investors awaited fresh clues on how the rapidly spreading Omicron coronavirus variant would affect global demand. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.3% to $9,580 a tonne by 0704 GMT, after four straight days...
simpleflying.com

For Sale: Your Chance To Buy Singapore Airlines Business Seats

Most of us are familiar with the term’ seat sale’ – a phrase that is most associated with an airline selling cheap airfare on a given flight or route. Singapore Airlines, through its KrisShop online store, is having its own seat sale, but in a much more literal sense. The carrier’s old business class seats are available for purchase for just over $4,400. Let’s take a look at what you could get.
BBC

MJM Group: Cruise fitter's turnover down 75% due to pandemic

A Newry firm, which specialises in fitting-out cruise ships, saw its turnover collapse by nearly 75% in the first year of the pandemic. In 2019, sales at MJM Group were £117m but fell in 2020 to £32m as cruise lines postponed contracts. MJM said 95% of its 2020...
theedgemarkets.com

Singapore’s Covid-19 infection rate jumps as Omicron cases rise

(Jan 5): Singapore’s week-on-week infection growth rate, a measure tracking the spread of Covid-19 in the community, rose above 1 for the first time in almost two months as Omicron variant cases in the city-state increased. The rate increased to 1.09 from 0.95 the previous day, the Ministry of...
Variety

Hong Kong Disneyland Closes for Fourth Time Due to Coronavirus

The Hong Kong Disneyland theme park is to close from Wednesday evening, due to the city’s anti-coronavirus measures. The closure is the fourth time that the pandemic has brought park operations to a halt. The park appeared to hope that the measure would be temporary. It pointed to a closure lasting two weeks, until Jan. 20, 2022. “As required by the government and in line with preventive efforts taking place across Hong Kong, Hong Kong Disneyland park will temporarily close from January 7 to 20. Guests who planned to visit the Park on above dates are advised to visit on another day....
The Hollywood Reporter

Ontario to Shutter Cinemas Amid Omicron Surge

Ontario is temporarily closing cinema screens in major markets amid a resurgent coronavirus outbreak. Cineplex, Canada’s largest cinema operator, said its Ontario theaters will shut down in two days as the Canadian province takes measures to crack down on a dramatic spike in infection cases due to the emergence of the omicron variant. “Based on recent government directives, all 67 theaters in Ontario will be closed as of Wednesday, January 5, and will reopen as soon as we are allowed,” a Cineplex spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter. Cineplex has also begun offering refunds to all customers that pre-bought tickets for upcoming film...
NBC Los Angeles

Cryptocurrency Prices Fall in December, and Investors Blame Omicron, Climate Change

Investors have shifted away from riskier investments such as cryptocurrency due to the emergence of the Covid omicron variant. ESG investors are also concerned about the use of energy in cryptocurrency mining, according to Lou Kerner, partner at Blockchain Coinvestors. Cryptocurrencies tied to the metaverse, gaming and decentralized finance are...
theedgemarkets.com

With updated info, Singapore adjusts approach in managing Omicron

SINGAPORE (Dec 27): As international evidence indicate the Omicron variant of Covid-19 is likely to be more transmissible yet less severe than the Delta variant, and that vaccines especially boosters help retain substantial protection against hospitalisations, Singapore will adjust its approach in managing the spread of Omicron. In line with...
CNBC

U.S. Treasury yields dip as investors weigh omicron's impact on growth

U.S. Treasury yields dipped Monday after the long holiday weekend as investors assessed the omicron threat. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note eased 1.4 basis points to 1.479% by around 4:05 p.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond ticked down 2.7 basis points to 1.88%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

