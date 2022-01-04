Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars Review

People go missing all the time in Arkham, that's just part of daily life. But there's usually quite as many corpses and bloody remains strewn about. Whether you're a federal agent or a waitress with the uncanny ability to shape reality around yourself, you've been drawn into the mystery of this town and want to figure out just what the hell's going on. So you partner with other like-minded folks, steel your nerves, and get down to business beginning your investigation. The group's all gathered together in your study when suddenly... the door leading to the hallway vanishes! You can hardly believe your eyes when something terrible begins clawing its way through the floorboards. And so begins the very first scenario of Arkham Horror: The Card Game by Fantasy Flight Games, now re-released in a new revised core set.

