Alienware’s Concept Nyx lets you cast PC games to any screen

A gaming brand most likely is not your first decide for a (largely) no-compromise PC monitor, however you would possibly wish to rethink after this. Dell has unveiled what it claims is the world’s first quantum dot OLED monitor, the Alienware 34 Curved QD-OLED Gaming Di. The ultra-wide panel mates the ultra-high distinction ratio of OLED with the improved brightness, coloration vary and uniformity of a quantum dot pixel layer. In idea, you will not should compromise on both picture high quality or gaming efficiency — you will get 99.3 p.c of the DCI-P3 coloration gamut, a 1,000,000:1 distinction ratio and huge viewing angles, however you will nonetheless have as much as a 175Hz refresh charge and an 0.1ms gray-to-gray pixel response time.
