Foreign tourism to Spain soars in November, still well below 2019 levels

MADRID, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The number of foreign tourists coming to Spain jumped seven-fold in November from the same month a year ago to 3.35 million as looser travel restrictions encouraged visitors, official statistics showed on Tuesday.

Foreign tourists numbers were still only 72% of those seen in October 2019, when 4.66 million foreigners travelled to Spain.

Tourists spent a total of 3.75 billion euros ($4.23 billion) in the country, up from around 482 million euros in November 2020 but still much less than the 5.03 billion euros spent in November 2019.

($1 = 0.8860 euros)

