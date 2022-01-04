Four injured in overnight crash in Loris

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — Four people were injured in a crash late Monday night in Loris.

The crash happened at about 11:45 p.m. in the area of East Highway 9 Bypass and East Highway 9 Business, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Two vehicles were involved in the crash.

Traffic was blocked in the area. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating. The Loris Fire Department also assisted.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.