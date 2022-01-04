ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Multilocus Inherited Neoplasia Allele Syndrome (MINAS): an update

By Anthony McGuigan
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEuropean Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Multi-locus Inherited Neoplasia Allele Syndrome (MINAS) refers to individuals with germline pathogenic variants in two or more cancer susceptibility genes(CSGs). With increased use of exome/genome sequencing it would be predicted that detection of MINAS would become more frequent. Here we review recent progress...

#Cancer Syndrome#Lung Cancer#Cancer Research#Breast Cancer#Ovarian Cancer#Minas#Genomes Project
