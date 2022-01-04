ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Correlation between the risk of ovarian cancer and BRCA recurrent pathogenic variants in Japan

By Masayuki Sekine
Nature.com
 3 days ago

We previously reported that L63X and Q934X are BRCA1 common founder variants in Japan. So far, there have been no reports of a correlation between such BRCA common variants and the risk of BRCA-related cancers. In this analysis, we investigated the correlation between the risk of ovarian cancer (OC) and BRCA...

www.nature.com

MedicalXpress

Ovarian cancer researchers bring natural product β-escin to the fore

For women with ovarian cancer, there is a high rate of mortality, in part due to the ease of cancer cell spreading, or metastasis, in the abdominal cavity. Current treatments can be expensive and have proven to be ineffective against long-term survival in these patients. It's one of the reasons many researchers have sought to identify natural products and synthesized compounds with pharmacological effects against cancer cells.
CANCER
hotnewhiphop.com

Scientists Discover New COVID Variant With 46 Mutations

COVID continues to make its rounds. After the announcement of the latest two variants Delta and Omicron (Omarion, if you will), a new variant has been found in France. According to reports a new variant named “IHU," appears to have 46 mutations. The new variant is believed to be more infectious than the Omicron, despite the surge of new cases.
SCIENCE
UPI News

Study reveals how ovarian cancer develops in high-risk women

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Researchers at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles believe they have learned how a genetic mutation places some women at high risk for ovarian cancer, according to an article published Tuesday by the journal Cell Reports. Based on experiments in lab-created models of fallopian tube tissue...
LOS ANGELES, CA
healthitanalytics.com

Genetic Mutation Data Indicates Ovarian Cancer Risk

Through the created tissue, scientists can predict patients who may develop ovarian cancer, allowing for early detection and prevention strategies. According to the American Cancer Society, ovarian cancer is the leading cause of gynecologic cancer deaths in the United States due to mild symptoms and difficult tumor detection. While the lifetime risk of developing ovarian cancer is less than two percent for the general population, the estimated risk for individuals who carry a mutation in the BRCA-1 gene is between 35 and 70 percent.
CANCER
Nature.com

HIV and skin cancer risk

People with HIV who delay initiation of anti-retroviral therapy have permanent loss of memory T cells in the skin, which may explain their increased risk of skin cancer. Karen O’Leary is an Associate Research Analysis Editor with Nature Medicine. People infected with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), if diagnosed and...
CANCER
Nature.com

The simplest explanation does not have to be preferred: co-occurrence of pathogenic variants in cancer-predisposing genes

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Occam's razor or the principle of parsimony states that in front of a problem, the simplest explanation is to be preferred. This law is attributed to English Franciscan friar William of Ockham, a philosopher and theologian of the 13th century, and it is used for instance in the scientific method or when facing a clinical diagnosis.
SCIENCE
aithority.com

Alpha Tau Announces Completion of Enrollment of Japanese Pivotal Clinical Trial in Recurrent Head & Neck Cancer

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., the developer of the innovative alpha-radiation cancer therapy Alpha DaRT, announced that it has been notified by HekaBio K.K., its clinical trial partner in Japan, that recruitment has been completed in its open-label multi-center pivotal study evaluating the Alpha DaRT in Japanese patients with recurrent Head & Neck cancer after radiotherapy.
CANCER
