HP's entry into the 'Hybrid Work' environment complements its product portfolio and helps sustain its top line growth. HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) has been in business for over 80 years and has always been a market leader in the personal computer and printing industries. Following the split in November 2015, it appears as though the company is struggling with its negative equity balance. However, a closer examination of its financials and the growth of its market capitalization and earnings per share reveals that HP has a long way to go. The company is constantly reinventing and now expands to capitalize on an opportunity in the hybrid work set up. Its transformation and consistent execution of improving its shareholder value on top of its high quality valuation make it an attractive candidate for inclusion in your portfolios.

MARKETS ・ 1 HOUR AGO