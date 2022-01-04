Transfer news: Patterson set to undergo Everton medical

Everton manager Rafael Benitez insists he is not interested in pandering to the ego of Lucas Digne and that is why the breakdown of their relationship has led to the defender asking to leave.The France full-back has not played since the Merseyside derby defeat at home to Liverpool on December 1 after a fall-out with the Spaniard over tactics and his role in the team.He returned to the squad as an unused substitute for last weekend’s defeat at home to Brighton but he has likely played his last game for the club.Benitez suggested the player was more interested in his...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 49 MINUTES AGO