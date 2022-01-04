Transfer news: Patterson set to undergo Everton medical

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Given barely any money to spend in the offseason, Everton manager Rafa Benitez has been presented with two signings in four days at the start of the January transfer window at a combined cost of a reported $37 million. Everton announced the arrival of Scotland...
The transfer window opened on Saturday and will remain open for business until 31 January at 23:00 GMT. But who do you want to see Everton manager Rafael Benitez bring in to the club this month? Where does the squad need strengthening?. And are there any players who need to...
Everton have endured a difficult start to life under former Liverpool head coach Rafa Benitez. A recent run of one win in their last 12 games in all competitions has Evertonian’s calling for the Spaniard to leave his post. However, the club’s hierarchy seems keen to back Benitez and...
Here is the latest transfer gossip from St James’s Park:. Newcastle United have reportedly been offered the chance to sign defender Samuel Umtiti from Barcelona. According to the Mail Online, Umtiti has been offered in a ‘loan to buy’ deal with Barcelona keen to get the Frenchman’s wages off their books.
Rafa Benitez has confirmed defender Lucas Digne wants to leave Everton in the January transfer window.No explanation was offered by the manager as to why the left-back has asked for a transfer, but Benitez suggested Digne wants to put his own interests ahead of the club. Everton have had a rough patch of form this season and they are 15th in the Premier League, just eight points outside of the relegation zone.Benitez said: “I have had a couple of conversations with him, he told me what he thought. What do you expect a manager to do when a player...
ROMELU LUKAKU silenced Spurs’ taunts as Chelsea gave Antonio Conte a return to the Bridge to forget. Spurs fans sung ‘He’s Inter Milan, he’s Inter Milan, Romelu Lukaku, he’s Inter Milan’ in reference to his recent shock TV outburst. But Lukaku, back in in...
Arsenal have been charged with failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the Premier League defeat to Manchester City on New Year’s Day.An ill-tempered affair saw Gunners defender Gabriel Magalhaes sent off after being booked twice inside two minutes during the second half, with Arsenal unable to hold on for a point as City came from behind to win 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium.Bukayo Saka gave Arsenal the lead before Pep Guardiola’s side were awarded a controversial penalty just before the hour, with referee Stuart Atwell pointing to the spot after looking at the pitchside...
Chelsea will host Tottenham in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.Here, PA looks at the main talking points.Lukaku handed chance to make amendsChelsea hope the fallout from Romelu Lukaku’s controversial interview with Sky Sport Italy can now be contained. The Belgium striker apologised to the club and his team-mates and is back in training, having missed Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Liverpool The club-record £98million signing had revealed his unhappiness at Stamford Bridge in an interview aired last Thursday but conducted three weeks ago. Boss Tuchel stood Lukaku down for the Liverpool game...
The January transfer window is open and rumours are swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.Philippe Coutinho is set to decide between five Premier League clubs battling for his signature as the Brazil star nears an exit from Barcelona and a return to the Premier League. The 29-year-old has struggled since making the move to the Camp Nou and is said to favour a return to England, where he spent five years at Liverpool. Aston Villa are said to be one of those sides involved in the race for the midfielder, according to the Mail, with Arsenal, Tottenham, Newcastle...
Steven Gerrard has described former Liverpool team-mate Philippe Coutinho as a “special footballer” while refusing to comment on speculation linking him with a January move to Aston Villa.The Brazilian playmaker looks destined to leave Barcelona this month, with the Catalan giants keen to reduce their wage bill after signing Ferran Torres from Manchester City for £55million.Gerrard and Coutinho were Liverpool teammates for two-and-a-half years – the pair coming close to winning the Premier League title at Anfield in 2014 – and Villa have been strongly linked with the 29-year-old amid reported interest from other English clubs.Asked if he understood such...
Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte is waiting for a meeting with the club over transfer plans this month.Conte intends to speak to chairman Daniel Levy and managing director of football Fabio Paratici about how his squad can be improved during the January transfer window, which opened on Saturday.The Italian wanted extra time to evaluate his players and he is now ready to report back on those he wants to move forward with.“My expectation is to speak with my club and then to tell them my opinions,” he said ahead of his first return to Chelsea in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final...
