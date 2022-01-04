ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saudi Fund Nears $1B Inter Milan Takeover

By Abigail Gentrup
 3 days ago
Three months after purchasing an 80% stake in the Premier League’s Newcastle United for $409 million, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund is reportedly nearing a purchase of Serie A’s Inter Milan for $1 billion. The deal is expected to be announced in the coming...

