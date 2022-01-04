ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nike Undergoing Digital Shift

By Owen Poindexter
Front Office Sports
Front Office Sports
 3 days ago
Nike is going digital in more ways than one, and market analysts are taking notice. Robert Drbul of Guggenheim Partners called Nike his “best idea” for 2022 in a Dec. 31 note, saying the shoe and apparel maker “is rapidly embarking on the next...

