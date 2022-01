Disable interface and kill its sessions by schedule... This is a boarding school situation. By mutual agreement we close internet access to the dorms from midnight to 6AM. Several years ago we tried to control the DormsNetZone rules by a schedule. However as this didn't kill the active sessions it was of little use for us. Now we interrupt the AC power to the DormsNet distribution switch to achieve a complete closedown of this network zone.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 DAYS AGO