Premier League

Man Utd ponder January move for Gladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester United are interested in Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria. The Mirror says United are tracking Switzerland international Zakaria. The Bundesliga outfit are strapped for cash at...

www.tribalfootball.com

The Independent

Manchester United’s squad is big, imbalanced and bordering on unmanageable

The irony of the tensions currently playing out at Manchester United is that they may not have come about had they appointed Ralf Rangnick sooner and to a different role.Though Rangnick’s coaching credentials as the pioneer of modern day pressing have been well-documented during this first month at Old Trafford, he spent the past decade working more regularly - and arguably, more successfully - as a sporting director, overseeing the ambitious Red Bull project.His job at Red Bull was all encompassing and not limited to buying and selling players but, nevertheless, it involved establishing scouting and recruitment structures which built...
Tribal Football

Man Utd youngster Mengi consulted Chong over Birmingham move

Teden Mengi has revealed he consulted with Manchester United teammate Tahith Chong before joining Birmingham City. The young defender has moved to St. Andrews on a loan move until the end of the season. Speaking to the Championship club's website, Mengi said: "As soon as I heard about Blues, I...
Tribal Football

Man Utd plan move for Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves

Manchester United are planning an offer for Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves. The Sun says United have been mulling over a potential bid for the Portuguese international since the summer with ex-manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a big fan. And United could make an offer of around £35million to lure Neves -...
Tribal Football

Man Utd Double winner Parker: Rice would end Man Utd midfield embarrassment

Manchester United Double winner Paul Parker is backing a move for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice. Parker admits he's a big fan of the England international. He told bettors.ng: "Manchester United at the moment are shopping in a bargain basement. Everyone else is picking up from Harrod's and Selfridges. Manchester United are shopping at Poundland at this moment.
The Independent

Ed Woodward’s time at Manchester United ends as it began – with club still seeking next Sir Alex Ferguson

In one of the many challenging periods early in his Old Trafford role, Ed Woodward canvassed various chief executives and chairmen from major European clubs on how important they thought the role of the manager was. He wanted to know what they thought the ratio was between the influence of the playing squad and the coach.Most went close to 40 or 50 per cent for the manager. Real Madrid, to Woodward’s slight amusement, went to just 10 per cent.The approach shows the studiousness and diligence that got Woodward his role as executive vice-chairman at Manchester United, and often made them...
Yardbarker

Manchester United plotting £35m January move for Premier League midfielder

Manchester United are reportedly keen on recruiting Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves this month. The Red Devils recruited Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer transfer window. Ordinarily, that would have to be considered superb business from those pulling the strings. However, Man United’s midfield was just...
Tribal Football

​Newcastle eyeing Man Utd striker Martial after Wilson injury

Newcastle United are paying close attention to French striker Anthony Martial's situation at Manchester United this month. The Magpies are without their star striker Callum Wilson, after he suffered a cal muscle injury. Given their position in the table, Newcastle need a frontman to ensure they stay in the Premier...
Tribal Football

​Man Utd hero Schmeichel explains similarities between Arnold & Sir Alex

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel believes that the club's new CEO Richard Arnold shares a lot in common with legendary former boss Sir Alex Ferguson. United have announced that Arnold is taking over as their CEO next month, with Ed Woodward stepping down as executive vice-chairman. Arnold will oversee the...
Tribal Football

​REVEALED: Why van de Beek has struggled at Man Utd

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek is not showing his best qualities in training. Van de Beek has not featured under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer or Ralf Rangnick this season because of his poor displays on the training ground. The Dutchman was denied a loan move to Everton in the...
Tribal Football

Aston Villa boss Gerrard: Going to Man Utd for FA Cup as tough as it gets

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard says facing Manchester United in the FA Cup is a tough draw. Gerrard insists they'll go to Old Trafford with the aim to win. He said, "We've been given a really tough draw - to go to Old Trafford in the opening round. There were certainly kinder draws out there for us, but you get what you're given.
Tribal Football

Rangnick fears treading water at Man Utd; identifies 'selfish' squad clique

Ralf Rangnick fears he faces treading water at Manchester United for the remainder of the season. The Daily Mail says Rangnick is said to feel that he simply doesn't have enough time to make the changes he knows are needed before the end of the season, when he will hand over the reins and take up a two-year consultancy role with the club.
Tribal Football

INSIDER: Pochettino wants Man Utd; they want him - it's close!

PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino remains the top priority for Manchester United. That's according to French pundit Dominique Séverac. He told L'Equipe du Soir: “The fact that he came back to a press conference because he was associated with Manchester United? This is not football, this is comedy. What I do know is that the Manchester United side have made him their priority.
Tribal Football

Man Utd boss Rangnick calls for unity: We have unhappy players here

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has called for unity after this week's defeat to Wolves. Rangnick says the players need to come closer if they're to adjust to his playing style. He explained, "I mean yes we have made some progress but obviously versus Wolves was a step back, a...
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick calls on Manchester United’s fringe players to deal with lack of game time ‘in professional way’

Ralf Rangnick has admitted that Manchester United’s fringe players are unhappy with their lack of playing time under him but believes it is up to them to “deal with that in a professional way”.The United interim manager added that those frustrated by their lack of opportunities have acted professionally to the best of his knowledge, though as many as 11 first-team players are understood to want to leave in search of regular football or a fresh startAnthony Martial, Donny van de Beek and Dean Henderson are among those keen to earn more regular opportunities elsewhere, with others like Paul Pogba,...
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku apologises to Chelsea fans: ‘I totally understand you guys being upset’

Romelu Lukaku has apologised to Chelsea fans after an giving an interview in which he complained about life at the club and expressed his wish to return to Inter Milan.In an interview conducted three weeks ago but released last Thursday, Lukaku expressed unhappiness at a lack of game time at Chelsea, whom he rejoined from Inter last summer. Tuchel left the Belgium international out of the Chelsea squad for Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Liverpool, and it was later revealed that the German would speak to Lukaku about the matter on Monday.“To the fans, I’m sorry for the upset...
The Independent

Arsenal charged by FA over protests in defeat to Man City

Arsenal have been charged with failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the Premier League defeat to Manchester City on New Year’s Day.An ill-tempered affair saw Gunners defender Gabriel Magalhaes sent off after being booked twice inside two minutes during the second half, with Arsenal unable to hold on for a point as City came from behind to win 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium.Bukayo Saka gave Arsenal the lead before Pep Guardiola’s side were awarded a controversial penalty just before the hour, with referee Stuart Atwell pointing to the spot after looking at the pitchside...
