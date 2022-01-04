Man Utd ponder January move for Gladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria

In one of the many challenging periods early in his Old Trafford role, Ed Woodward canvassed various chief executives and chairmen from major European clubs on how important they thought the role of the manager was. He wanted to know what they thought the ratio was between the influence of the playing squad and the coach.Most went close to 40 or 50 per cent for the manager. Real Madrid, to Woodward’s slight amusement, went to just 10 per cent.The approach shows the studiousness and diligence that got Woodward his role as executive vice-chairman at Manchester United, and often made them...

UEFA ・ 1 DAY AGO