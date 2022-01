News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. MIDDLETOWN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2021 / Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: OBT), parent company of Orange Bank & Trust Co. (the "Bank") announces that Michael Lesler has joined the Company and the Bank as SVP, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer. Michael will report to Robert Peacock, EVP and Chief Financial Officer.

MIDDLETOWN, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO