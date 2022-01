January transfer rumours are cranking up as Premier League clubs complete the first of their signings during the window.Brighton completed the capture of Kacper Kozlowski to boost their future propsects, while Everton added Vitaliy Mykolenko to their squad too. However, that signing may come as a precursor to the departure of Lucas Digne, who is tipped to move on this month - though they also have Nathan Patterson in from Rangers to bolster their ranks.The anticipated big spend from Newcastle United has not yet emerged, though they appear close to signing Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid as they look to...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO