Morbius delayed 3 months

Morbius has now been delayed more times than The New Mutants. On Twitter, Geek To Me Radio pointed out this wild fact, and users began to question how the Jared Leto movie got to this point. It's worthwhile to admit that the pandemic has played a huge role in the distribution of both of these movies. Yes, The New Mutants was delayed multiple times in 2018 after X-Men: Dark Phoenix was pushed back. But, as things drifted further into 2019 and then 20, the pandemic began to loom large as there were 4 total delays. More than 2 years on since all those movies got delayed, Morbius is looking at some similar vibes. However, there haven't been nearly as many reports about behind-the-scenes drama as plagued The New Mutants when it comes to the Leto movie. In fact, Sony has been riding high for the better part of a month as Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to swing across the record books.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO