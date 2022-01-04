110 IN THE SHADE: The late Christmas box

I decided to go out to the garden on a late October afternoon to do a little seasonal work, when my dog, walking ahead of me, discovered something at a yard bench that captured his attention. He sniffed at the leaves beneath it and then not being interested, walked away. I looked to see what had grabbed his curiosity and saw a box turtle. The turtle was slowly pushing its way under the leaves that had accumulated there. I wanted a photo of this, so I ran for the camera. After returning, I watched it for about five minutes as it slowly and methodically pushed its way head first into the leaves and small vines. I was aware that box turtles had this tendency to seek a measure of protection as it passed the night, but this was the first time I had the occasion to witness that playing out. It would sit in place until the morning arrived and then be off on its way, doing what little box turtles do.

ANIMALS ・ 13 DAYS AGO