The role of teprotumumab in chronic, clinically active thyroid eye disease

Prostate Cancer and Prostatic Diseases (2022)Cite this article. The association between androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) and cardiovascular (CV) risk is controversial, with trials demonstrating conflicting results [1, 2]. In a large, pooled analysis, Albertsen et al. reported a lower risk of CV events in men treated with GnRH antagonists compared to GnRH agonists (hazard ratio (HR), 0.44; 95% CI 0.26"“0.74) [3]. Similarly, Shore et al. demonstrated a lower rate of CV events among men receiving relugolix (2.9%) compared to leuprolide (6.2%) (HR 0.46; 95% CI 0.24"“0.88) [4]. However, neither trial had CV outcomes as a prespecified endpoint, with no predetermined criteria or blinding for participant enrollment with regards to CV risk factors. This led authors to deem their results hypothesis generating rather than practice changing [3].The PRONOUNCE trial, a prospective, randomized, multi-center study, was specifically designed and powered to compare CV morbidity, defined as the time to first major adverse cardiovascular event (MACE) within 12 months, between patients with pre- existing atherosclerotic CV disease receiving degarelix and leuprolide [5]. This study was powered assuming MACE rates of 5.1% and 10.2% for degarelix and leuprolide, respectively [3]. The trial was prematurely terminated due to slower than projected enrolment (545/900) and fewer than projected MACE (26/66). While the authors concluded that the relative CV safety of ADT approaches remained unresolved, we question whether the data reflects this. Thus, our aim was to assess if PRONOUNCE could actually achieve its stated aims and address this clinical question.

