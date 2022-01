The cast of Impractical Jokers have responded to Joe Gatto’s sudden exit from the long-running comedy show. On Friday (31 December 2021), Gatto said he would “no longer be involved with Impractical Jokers” and that he had made the decision to step away “due to some issues in my personal life.” On Instagram, Gatto revealed he and his wife Bessy had recently separated and that he was now entirely focussed on “being the best father and co-parent” to his two children, Milana Francis and Remington Joseph Gatto. The first season of the hidden-camera reality show was released in 2011, and...

