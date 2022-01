When the COVID-19 pandemic began, Nikhil Dave knew he had to do something to help. As part of his work in the Luminosity Lab at Arizona State University, Dave developed several projects to aid health care workers and prevent the spread of the disease – including one that won him and the rest of his team the $1 million XPRIZE Next-Gen Mask Challenge for designing a fog-free facemask.

