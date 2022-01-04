ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

WATCH: A look inside tram cars trapped on New Year's Eve

By PAUL DAVENPORT, Associated Press
mynbc5.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Mexico search and rescue crews used ropes and helicopters Saturday to rescue 21 people who were stranded overnight in two tram cars after an iced-over cable caused the cars to get stuck high up in the Sandia Mountains overlooking Albuquerque. Lt. Robert Arguelles a Bernalillo County Fire Department...

www.mynbc5.com

Complex

At Least 20 People Trapped Overnight In Sandia Peak Tram Cars In Albuquerque

Rescue efforts are underway after at least 20 people became trapped overnight in a tram car on the Sandia Peak Tramway in Albuquerque, New Mexico. ABC affiliate KOAT reports icy conditions resulted in about 21 people getting stuck in two tram cars near Tower 2 around 10 p.m. Friday. According to Sandia Peak Tramway general manager Michael Donavan, 20 of the 21 people that were stranded have been rescued. Donavan added that those trapped included a mix of employees from the Tram, as well as the Ten 3 restaurant at the peak.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KTLA

21 rescued after ice traps tram cars in New Mexico mountains

New Mexico search and rescue crews used ropes and helicopters Saturday to rescue 21 people who were stranded overnight in two tram cars after an iced-over cable caused the cars to get stuck high up in the Sandia Mountains overlooking Albuquerque. Lt. Robert Arguellas a Bernalillo County Fire Department spokesperson, said early Saturday afternoon that […]
ACCIDENTS
CBS Sacramento

Child With Mild Hypothermia Among 4 Rescued After Hike Near Pinecrest Lake

PINECREST (CBS13) — A four-year-old child with mild hypothermia was among the four people rescued from a hike near Pinecrest Lake over the weekend. The Tuolumne County Fire Department says crews responded to the far side of Pinecrest Lake around 5:30 p.m. Sunday to rescue four people stranded in the snow. Rescuers hiked for about 45 minutes on snowshoes to get to the stranded group. Rescuers say the group was not prepared for the cold conditions. (Credit: Tuolumne County Fire Department) Once found, rescuers say the group appeared unprepared for the cold conditions. A total of four people needed to be rescued, including a four-year-old who rescuers say was already suffering from mild hypothermia. After warming, feeding, and giving water to the group, rescuers hiked back with them – with firefighters helping carry the child. The fire department urges people to understand that winter hiking around the lake is not for beginners. Hikers need to be prepared for all situations before starting out.
PINECREST, CA
bransontrilakesnews.com

Woman dies in New Year’s Eve car crash

A woman is dead following a crash on Highway 376 near the Ruth and Paul Henning Conservation Area in Branson on New Year’s Eve. The accident took place around 6 p.m., when two vehicles collided head-on. Officers arrived on the scene to find both vehicles lying on their sides after the crash. A woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while five others were transported to Springfield hospitals.
BRANSON, MO
Ozarks First.com

French burn fewer cars on New Year’s Eve due to pandemic

PARIS (AP) — Hundreds of empty, parked cars go up in flames in France each New Year’s Eve, set afire by young revelers, a much lamented tradition that appeared in decline this year, which saw only 874 vehicles burned. The number of cars burned overnight has declined compared...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Las Vegas Herald

Dangerous tradition as 874 cars burn in France on New Year's Eve

The French police reported that 874 cars were set on fire on New Year's Eve around the country. Authorities also reported a rise in the number of people stopped and detained, and a curfew to curb the spread of COVID-19, which ensured that no rioting took place. Since New Year's...
CARS
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Mother Asks For Help Finding Driver Who Shot At Car With Kids Inside On New Year’s Eve

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A north side mother is counting her blessings after someone opened fire on her car with her three children inside. It happened along a stretch of Highway 252 near Highway 610. One of the bullets came to rest just inches away from where her children were sitting. It was New Year’ Eve, shortly before 11 p.m., when Latora Thompson and her three children were heading home after spending time at her in-laws. “We were coming off 610 and I wanted to get over, I tried to get over but the car beside me wouldn’t let me get over,” said Thompson. Thompson says...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
wcluradio.com

Car crash in Edmonton sends 2 to jail New Year’s Eve

EDMONTON — A New Year’s Eve crash in Metcalfe County sent two people to jail. The Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle collision along Kentucky 80, six miles east of Edmonton. Deputy Logan Richardson responded. Richardson discovered Daniel Reyes, 31, failed to negotiate a...
EDMONTON, KY
hawaiinewsnow.com

53-year-old woman dies after falling off electric bike

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said a 53-year-old woman has died after falling off an electric bike in Mililani on Monday. Authorities said the incident happened around 12:30 p.m. along Lehiwa Drive near Haalilo Street. Officials said the woman was was riding the bike and “fell off for an unknown...
HONOLULU, HI
mynbc5.com

New York man dies from injuries sustained in snowmobile crash

NORTH ELBA, N.Y. — A northern New York man has died from injuries sustained during a snowmobile crash, members of state police confirmed Thursday afternoon. Police said 46-year-old William Paye Jr., of Saranac Lake, died late Sunday night, hours after being admitted to Adirondack Medical Center for treatment. Investigators...
SARANAC LAKE, NY
wtmj.com

Officers looking for impaired drivers on New Year’s Eve

MILWAUKEE – There will be a higher number of officers than usual looking for impaired drivers on Wisconsin’s roads tonight. “Our main goal is to get impaired drivers off the roadway to prevent injuries, to prevent tragedy, to prevent death of other motoring public on the roadway,” Trooper Tigran Grigoryev of the Wisconsin State Patrol said.
MILWAUKEE, WI
mynbc5.com

12 dead, including 8 children, in Philadelphia fire at house converted into apartments

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia officials updated the death toll in Wednesday morning's fire at a three-story row home that was converted into two apartments. "Fire officials now confirm that 12 people — eight children and four adults — died in the fire on N. 23rd Street. That total is one less than the number reported in an earlier press conference, when recovery operations were still ongoing," an updated news release from the city said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

