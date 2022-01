More than 11,000 students in the Cedar Valley scored a big win thanks to a $200,000 CUNA Mutual Group Foundation grant awarded to Leader Valley. Thanks to the generosity of funders like CUNA Mutual Group Foundation, the majority of students in the Cedar Valley are currently benefiting from Leader in Me. These students are developing the skills and habits they need to be successful students and strong leaders. However, there are still schools who do not yet have access to the Leader in Me program.

