ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Morbius delayed 3 months

By Celebretainment
thecutoffnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article'Morbius' has been pushed back by three months. The Sony Pictures movie - which will feature Jared Leto as the titular Spider-Man villain - is now expected to drop on April 1, 2022. The Marvel motion picture was first due to be released on July 10, 2020, and then...

www.thecutoffnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Box Office Predictions for 2022: From the Surefire Hits (Superheroes!) to the Biggest Risks (Anything Else?)

At the start of 2020, Variety boldly predicted what the box office landscape that year was going to look like… before the world was upended by a pandemic. While several of those forecasts did ultimately bear out — the James Bond sequel “No Time to Die” and “F9” (when they eventually were released) were, indeed, sure things; “Dolittle” and “The New Mutants”  were, indeed, big bombs — it was, in hindsight, foolhardy to prognosticate potential box office performance for what turned out to be the most devastating period for theatrical exhibition in the history of cinema. So let’s do it again! Hollywood studios...
MOVIES
Escapist Magazine

Morbius Release Date Delay Strikes Again, Sinks Fangs into April 2022

Sony Pictures and Marvel’s Jared Leto-starring vampire movie, Morbius, has suffered a delay yet again, pushing its release date to April 1, 2022. It was previously set to arrive only a few weeks from now on January 28. The decision to push the anti-hero flick almost certainly comes after an increase in positive COVID-19 cases throughout the holiday season.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Sony Pictures Delays Jared Leto's 'Morbius' for the Sixth Time

Sony Pictures has delayed the premiere date of Jared Leto‘s Morbius as the United States faces a surge in COVID-19 cases involving the Omicron variant. According to reports, the film adaptation of the famed Marvel Comics story will now hit theaters on April 1, 2022 instead of its January 28 date. This marks the sixth time Morbius was pushed back; the movie was initially slated to release on July 10, 2020 but was postponed to July 31 then March 19, 2021, October 8, 2021 and January 21, 2022 before its most recent schedule of January 28.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiffany Haddish
Person
Jimmy O. Yang
Person
Jared Leto
Person
Chris Pine
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

MORBIUS: Jared Leto Superhero Film Delayed To April In The Wake Of Recent Omicron Surge

Despite Spider-Man: No Way Home dominating the global box office, it seems as though Sony is considerably less confident in January's box office potential as Omicron continues to run rampant across the globe, as the studio has officially announced this evening that their next Marvel film, Morbius, has been delayed from January 28 to April 1, 2022.
MOVIES
Twinfinite

Morbius Delayed for the Sixth Time; New Release Set for April 2022

Today, Sony Pictures Entertainment confirmed that Morbius has been delayed yet again. This newest delay pushes the upcoming Marvel anti-heroes’ vampire flick back until April 1, 2022, marking the sixth delay since its original release date announcement of July 10, 2020. According to Deadline, the reason for the newest...
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

The Release Date for MORBIUS Gets Pushed Back by Three Months

Sony Pictures has pushed the release date back yet again for their Marvel vampire film Morbius. The news comes after Spider-Man: No Way Home blew up at the box office pulling in over a billion dollars. Morbius has been pushed back three months from January 28th, 2022 to April 1st,...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sony Pictures#Suicide Squad
ComicBook

Latest Morbius Delay Has Fans Wanting Sony to Add Andrew Garfield to Movie

Stop us if you've heard this story before: Sony has delayed the theatrical release of Morbius. The Marvel vampire movie starring Jared Leto as the titular antihero has been one of the most-delayed films over the past couple of years. On Monday, Sony moved Morbius from its January release date to a debut in April, marking the seventh time the film has been pushed back. There are likely multiple reasons for this latest delay, but Marvel fans only have one theory on their minds.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Morbius Has Now Been Delayed More Times Than The New Mutants

Morbius has now been delayed more times than The New Mutants. On Twitter, Geek To Me Radio pointed out this wild fact, and users began to question how the Jared Leto movie got to this point. It's worthwhile to admit that the pandemic has played a huge role in the distribution of both of these movies. Yes, The New Mutants was delayed multiple times in 2018 after X-Men: Dark Phoenix was pushed back. But, as things drifted further into 2019 and then 20, the pandemic began to loom large as there were 4 total delays. More than 2 years on since all those movies got delayed, Morbius is looking at some similar vibes. However, there haven't been nearly as many reports about behind-the-scenes drama as plagued The New Mutants when it comes to the Leto movie. In fact, Sony has been riding high for the better part of a month as Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to swing across the record books.
MOVIES
Popculture

Jared Leto's Spider-Man Spinoff 'Morbius' Delayed Again

Morbius, the long-awaited Spider-Man universe movie starring Jared Leto, has been delayed once again. On Monday, Sony Pictures moved the film to April 1, 2022, almost three years after initial production wrapped. The film is based on Morbius, the Living Vampire, an anti-hero introduced in a 1971 issue of The Amazing Spider-Man.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Is ‘Ghostbusters Afterlife’ on HBO Max Or Netflix?

If you’ve been sensing something strange in the neighborhood lately, you’d be right, because the new Ghostbusters movie, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, is now available to watch in the comfort of your living room. Unlike the 2016 reboot starring Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Leslie Jones, and Kate McKinnon, this fourth...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CNET

Morbius release date pushed back to April as pandemic delays continue into 2022

Spider-Man spinoff Morbius has been delayed, with the movie's release date moving to April 1. Morbius, a Sony movie starring Jared Leto, was supposed to be released on Jan. 28, but has been delayed amid a surge in COVID-19 cases across the globe due to the omicron variant. It will also now be Sony's top release during the Easter period.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ to Flatten Star-Studded Espionage Thriller ‘The 355’ at the Box Office

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” will keep trouncing its competition at the domestic box office well into the new year. Though the first major release of 2022, Universal’s star-studded thriller “The 355,” is opening nationwide, Spidey will have no trouble staying atop the charts in its fourth weekend of release. Over the weekend, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is expected to add another $25 million to $27 million to its domestic tally. To date, the Sony Pictures movie has generated $627 million in North America, pushing past “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” ($620 million) and “The Avengers” ($623 million) become the eighth-highest grossing film...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Sandra Bullock: “If It Wasn’t for Netflix, a Lot of People Wouldn’t Be Working”

Sandra Bullock closed out 2021 toplining another Netflix film, The Unforgivable, which followed the success of her previous outing, the apocalyptic-thriller Bird Box. The latter film, released in 2018, held the No. 1 spot for most watched film in Netflix history until just a few weeks ago, when it was dethroned by the pairing of Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot in Rawson Marshall Thurber’s Red Notice. Bullock isn’t completely off the charts: Netflix confirmed in recent days that viewers spent enough time with The Unforgivable for it to claim a spot in the top 10 most watched titles in...
MOVIES
Deadline

Amblin Names Sony & Disney Vet Lauren Abrahams As Production EVP

EXCLUSIVE: Lauren Abrahams has joined Amblin Partners as EVP of Production in the studio’s film group. The Sony Pictures Entertainment/Columbia Pictures and Walt Disney Studios vet will report to Amblin’s Presidents of Production for Film, Holly Bario and Jeb Brody. Canada-born and California-raised, Abrahams spent the first 15 years of her career at Columbia Pictures, rising from assistant to SVP, and serving as a production executive on over 40 projects. She worked on multiple franchises at Columbia, including the live-action hybrid Peter Rabbit movies which combined grossed over a half billion at the global box office, the Zombieland series ($225M WW combined) and 2019’s...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Don’t Look Up’ Officially Breaks Netflix Weekly Viewing Record

Adam McKay’s climate change satire Don’t Look Up is officially a record breaker, with the title attracting the most viewing hours for a movie in a single week in Netflix’s history. The pic’s 152.29 million hours watched globally in the week December 27-January 2 is a new high-water mark, the streamer has confirmed to Deadline. Figures released by Netflix show the Leonardo DiCaprio-Jennifer Lawrence pic already is its third-most-watched film (in its first 28 days) of all time, behind only Bird Box and Red Notice. While Netflix doesn’t release day-to-day data, Don’t Look Up is likely to be encroaching on the Sandra Bullock...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy