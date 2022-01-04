ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gresham birds stick around despite snow

By Christopher Keizur
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 3 days ago

Not all feathered neighbors flee south during winter as photographer snaps pics of spotted towhee, varied thrush

Not all birds flee Oregon for the winter, as for many the relatively balmy temperatures are perfect for the colder months.

Even as community members bundled up and hid from the snow and inclement weather, feathered neighbors were flitting about in search of bugs and seeds.

At the Fairlawn Cemetery, across from Gresham's Main City Park, a spotted towhee was sifting through the snow and leaf litter in search of something to eat over the Christmas weekend. The species is a large, New World sparrow that live in the wooded areas of the Pacific Northwest.

The spotted towhee is named for a dusting of white dots along its wings, and are notable for their bright red eyes and orange sides.

Before the last of the snow melted in Gresham over New Year's weekend, a photographer spotted a varied thrush flitting about Main City Park. Similar in size to an American robin, the varied thrush has intense orange and black feathers.

They make their way south to Oregon from Canada and Alaska as the weather turns.

Portland Tribune

COVID-19 illnesses shut down Prescott Elementary School

Parkrose School District announced school closure for Friday, Jan. 7 due to absencesPrescott Elementary School in Portland will close its campus Friday, Jan. 7 due to excessive COVID-19 illness. Parkrose School District announced the closure Thursday, citing "excessive staff and student absences and not enough substitutes available." In a Jan. 3 message to families from Parkrose Superintendent Michael Lopes Serrao, Serrao warned of likely staffing shortages due to illness and absences. "Due to the rapid rate of infections, we anticipate that Parkrose staffing and support will be impacted," Serrao stated, noting an uptick in student cases during the weeks prior. "However, in an emergency situation where we cannot safely provide service to students, we may have to announce an emergency closure due to the spread of the virus. We will only do this as a last resort, but please be prepared this winter for announcements regarding the status of COVID-19 in our community." In addition to Prescott Elementary's closure, Northwest Regional Education Service District announced the Clatsop Service Center will also close on Jan. 7, with all classes canceled. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
Estacada News

Around Estacada

Our weekly calendar of local activities, public meetings and other events around the Estacada area. Have an event you'd like to see in the newspaper? Email a description with any relevant information to elindstrand@estacadanews.com by 10 a.m. the Friday prior for inclusion in the next week's edition. Include any relevant photos. Events One Page Wednesday — The Estacada Arts Commission will host the first monthly One Page Wednesday event from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, at Harmony, 221 S.W. Wade St. The gathering will feature 10 open spots for people to read one page of writing. January's featured readers are...
ESTACADA, OR
