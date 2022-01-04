Gresham birds stick around despite snow

Not all feathered neighbors flee south during winter as photographer snaps pics of spotted towhee, varied thrush

Not all birds flee Oregon for the winter, as for many the relatively balmy temperatures are perfect for the colder months.

Even as community members bundled up and hid from the snow and inclement weather, feathered neighbors were flitting about in search of bugs and seeds.

At the Fairlawn Cemetery, across from Gresham's Main City Park, a spotted towhee was sifting through the snow and leaf litter in search of something to eat over the Christmas weekend. The species is a large, New World sparrow that live in the wooded areas of the Pacific Northwest.

The spotted towhee is named for a dusting of white dots along its wings, and are notable for their bright red eyes and orange sides.

Before the last of the snow melted in Gresham over New Year's weekend, a photographer spotted a varied thrush flitting about Main City Park. Similar in size to an American robin, the varied thrush has intense orange and black feathers.

They make their way south to Oregon from Canada and Alaska as the weather turns.

