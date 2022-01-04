ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spain's jobless number hits lowest for a December since 2007

Reuters
MADRID (Reuters) - The number of registered jobless in Spain fell by 76,782 people, or 2.41%, in December from November, leaving 3.1 million people out of work, Labour Ministry data showed on Tuesday.

It was the tenth consecutive month of falling jobless figures and the lowest in the month of December since 2007.

Spain added 70,814 net jobs over the month, while some 102,548 people were still enrolled in the state-supported furlough scheme, 35,000 fewer than a month earlier, separate data from the Social Security Ministry showed.

That took the number of registered workers to 19.84 million, a record for the Spanish labour market, according to the ministry.

(Reporting by Marta Serafinko and Emma Pinedo, editing by Inti Landauro and Andrew Cawthorne)

Reuters

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

