Environment

Technical Discussion: A Cold Start But Sunshine Makes A Comeback Today!

By Lorin Richardson
Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's a cold morning! Temperatures are still in the teens through a lot of the state, the low 20s in others but with the wind chill it feels like most areas are in the *single digits*. Winds blowing in from the NW are anywhere from 5-15 MPH. As the sun comes...

www.wfsb.com

fox5ny.com

Snowfall forecast

The flakes are expected to start falling overnight, with anywhere between 2-6 inches of snow being predicted for the region. FOX 5 NY's Nick Gregory lets you know what to expect for the morning commute.
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Weekend Cold Front To Bring Gusty Ocean Breeze

Miami (CBSMiami) — Not all cold fronts are alike and this weekend will be proof of that. It may look like your typical cold front Friday morning with showers and storms developing ahead of a north breeze, but that breeze will quickly turn to the northeast once the front passes through South Florida. Friday morning the cold front starts to bring cooler air south, but the wind will quickly turn to the northeast. (CBSMiami) Like centers of low pressure, high pressure can also be located on weather maps. If the center of high pressure settles along the Gulf Coast following a cold front,...
MIAMI, FL
Post-Bulletin

Cold today, Sunday, and Monday

High temperatures will warm to near 30° Saturday as a warm front passes over the region. While temperatures will warm up nicely, winds will get a little blustery out of the south with gusts to near 30 mph. A cold front slides by Saturday night leaving us with another cold day to finish this weekend. The cold will last through Monday night before temperatures start to moderate next week.
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
wbtw.com

Sunshine returns today but with much cooler temps

Sunshine dominates as we remain chilly into the weekend. The cold front that moved through last night will push further off shore today, allowing for more cold air to come in. A lot of places will not get out of the 40s for highs both today and tomorrow. Everyone will drop below freezing tonight with a possible wind chill in the teens for a few spots to the north.
ENVIRONMENT
KFOR

Cold Today, but Better this Weekend

After another cold start this morning, we’ll see temps above freezing this afternoon. We’ll see clearing skies with highs in the mid-30’s today. Winds will be breezy with southerly gusts over 20 mph today. Windy and mild Saturday, but another cold front will move through… bringing cooler...
ENVIRONMENT
KLTV

Friday’s Weather: Freezing temps this morning, but plenty of sunshine today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! We are starting our day off on a frozen note in the upper 20s to lower 30s across most of the area, so be sure to bundle up before you head out! Sunshine and east-southeasterly winds will help our temperatures climb into the lower to middle 50s this afternoon which will make for a cool and beautiful day! Clouds increase this evening and scattered showers become possible Saturday morning. Rain chances increase throughout the day on Saturday so keep the umbrella close if you are planning anything outdoors over the weekend. Despite the clouds and scattered rain, expect temperatures to trend even warmer in the mild middle 60s across most of the area thanks to some breezy southeasterly winds. More showers and even a few thunderstorms will be possible on Sunday until our next cold front pushes through East Texas throughout the day. Widespread severe storms are not likely during this timeframe, but a few stronger storms will be possible so we ask that you remain weather alert. Skies stay dry on Monday as afternoon highs drop back into the lower 50s. We’ll flirt with the freezing mark one more time on Tuesday before sunny skies help temps crawl back up into the middle to upper 50s by the afternoon. Spotty rain chances return for Wednesday and Thursday, and with out dry East Texas is right now, I think we should all be thankful for every chance of showers we can get.
EAST TEXAS, PA
WDSU

Cold Today But Warmer and Stormy This Weekend

I hope you've braved the first week for 2022 well! After some 70s yesterday we're right back squarely into winter with highs that will only top out in the lower to mid 70s this afternoon even with a ton of sun. However, this round of cold will be brief as we'll warm right back up over the weekend with highs to the low 70s on Saturday and into the mid to upper 70s on Sunday. The clouds will limit the sun, but more clouds should signal to you that rain chances will be possible too. I think we'll find a wave of scattered storms Saturday afternoon. Then comes a chance of more showers and possible storms Sunday day, but it's Sunday evening and Sunday night where a strong cold front drives through the region where it's most likely all of us will find a rain drop or rumble of thunder. That same cold front will drop in another round of cold winter air to get into next week, and it stays chilly through most of the week too. Our next chance of rain won't make an appearance until we get closer to the weekend following this. Have a good day, and a great weekend!
ENVIRONMENT
KTRE

Friday’s Weather: Freezing temps this morning, but plenty of sunshine today

KOMU

Forecast: A cold start to Friday

Many locations missed out on the snow due to a southerly storm track and a lot of dry air over mid-Missouri. The big story in the short term is cold temperatures that we are going to have to deal with through Friday. FRIDAY’S FORECAST. Morning temperatures will be in...
MISSOURI STATE
KMBC.com

Cold Start To The Weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mostly cloudy and cold. High 25. Cloudy Saturday and south winds 15 mph gusting to 25 mph. Warmer. High 45. Strong north winds Sunday and colder. Mostly sunny. High 34. Warmer trend next week. Sunny Monday. High 40. Mostly sunny Tuesday and Wednesday with highs...
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Afternoon Showers As Cold Front Pushes Through

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The CBS4 Weather team is tracking a cold front that is knocking on our door. Ahead of the front, we will stay warm and humid with highs in the upper 70s. Spotty showers and some storms likely develop this afternoon through the evening due to a very moist, unstable atmosphere. (CBS4) This front will not usher in cooler weather. Instead, the winds will build out of the east-northeast and scattered showers will be possible through Saturday and Sunday. The strong onshore winds will lead to a high risk of rip currents at the beach. It will not be safe to go swimming and a small craft advisory will likely be issued for boaters due to hazardous marine conditions. Highs will remain in the upper 70s through the weekend. (CBS4) Monday will be a bit warmer with highs climbing to the low 80s and the potential for spotty showers. Our next cold front is forecast to move in Tuesday when highs will drop to the mid-70s. It will be a cooler start on Wednesday morning with lows in the low 60s. Breezy showers will be possible next Tuesday and Wednesday.
MIAMI, FL
WKRG

Cold start, sunshine returns

After a cold front passed through yesterday, we are starting your Friday much cooler with temps in the 30’s for most right now. Winds are gusting to between 15 and 20 mph throughout the day making wind chill values in the 20’s to start. Throughout the day, it...
MOBILE, AL

