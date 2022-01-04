Delhi imposes weekend curfew to curb COVID-19 spread

The city of Zhengzhou ordered its nearly 13 million residents to take Covid-19 tests Wednesday after a handful of cases were detected, as China fights to stamp out virus clusters ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics. Everyone in Zhengzhou, which has been placed under a partial lockdown, must be tested to "thoroughly uncover infections hidden among the public", the city's government said in a statement Wednesday. The city has detected 11 cases in recent days. The mass-testing order came as case numbers in the locked-down city of Xi'an fell to their lowest in weeks, with officials saying that outbreak had been "brought under control".

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO