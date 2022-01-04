ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested for faking online sale of Indian Muslim women

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW DELHI (AP) — Police in India have arrested a man alleged to be behind the offering for sale of prominent Muslim women...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

dallassun.com

Nigerian national arrested with worth Rs 33 lakh of cocaine in Mumbai

(Maharashtra) [India], December 25 (ANI): A Nigerian national has been arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Cell in Masjid Bandar area of Mumbai on Saturday with 110 grams of cocaine drugs worth Rs 33 lakh in the international market, said Police. "Boyega Habib Abubakar (47) used to sell drugs under the guise...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Muslim Women Listed for ‘Auction’ on Indian App to ‘Degrade and Humiliate’

More than 100 Muslim women were listed for “auction” on an Indian app that has since been taken down. “Bulli Bai” was the second attempt in a year—following on the heels of last July’s “Sulli Deals”—by online trolls to post images of prominent or vocal Muslim women as part of mock sales meant to “degrade and humiliate.” According to journalist Mohammad Zubair, both “bulli” and “sulli” are slurs used against Muslim women in the Hindi and Punjabi languages. The app was taken down Saturday as dozens of women took to social media to share their outrage at seeing images of themselves, as well as personal details, posted to the app. The women aren’t hopeful for a strong police response, as the investigation into the original “Sulli Deals” has seen no arrests or results in six months. “Bulli Bai takes hate crimes in India to another dangerous level where Muslim are being virtually violated and mae a free-for-all for a bigoted mob,” said Rana Ayyub, a Mumbai-based columnist with The Washington Post.
RELIGION
Washington Post

GitHub shuts down Indian website ‘auctioning’ Muslim women

Quratulain Rehbar, a journalist in India, found a profile of herself on a website on Saturday. The page was unauthorized, labeled her as up for “auction” and invited people to bid to own her. The fake auction website Bulli Bai, which takes its name from a slur against...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Auction#Maharashtra Police#Indian Muslim#Ap#The Mumbai Police
theedgemarkets.com

Indian police arrest engineering student over app used for 'selling' women

NEW DELHI (Jan 4): Police in India have arrested a 21-year-old engineering student from the southern city of Bangalore in connection with an app that targeted online vocal Muslim women. The victims of the "Bulli Bai" app included activists, students, journalists and those vocal on social and political issues. Mumbai...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

What is Bulli Bai scandal — Indian app that listed Muslim women for auction

Delhi police on Thursday arrested a 20-year-old student named Niraj Bishnoi and named him as the main conspirator behind the online application Bulli Bai that put hundreds of Indian Muslim women up for an online “auction”.The arrest comes days after Mumbai police took three others into custody in connection with the case.What is the Bulli Bai app?On New Year’s Day, hundreds of Muslim women in India including journalists, social workers, and other prominent personalities found their images and derogatory content about them on a new app called “Bulli Bai”.The app, created on hosting platform Github, offered an online “auction” of...
TECHNOLOGY
ohmymag.co.uk

Bulli Bai: 18-year-old girl arrested for ‘auctioning’ Muslim women on app

There is a worrying rise in Islamophobic activity in India as Hindu nationalism has taken hold in the past few years. Most recently, three people were arrested for putting more than 100 Muslim women on auction, without their consent or knowledge, using an online application called Bulli Bai—which is also a derogatory term used in India for Muslim women.
RELIGION
BBC

What's behind suicides by thousands of Indian housewives?

Why do thousands of Indian housewives kill themselves every year?. According to the recently released data by the government's National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), 22,372 housewives took their own lives last year - that's an average of 61 suicides every day or one every 25 minutes. Housewives accounted for 14.6%...
SOCIETY
