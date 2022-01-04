ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

WATCH: A look inside tram cars trapped on New Year's Eve

By PAUL DAVENPORT, Associated Press
WPBF News 25
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Mexico search and rescue crews used ropes and helicopters Saturday to rescue 21 people who were stranded overnight in two tram cars after an iced-over cable caused the cars to get stuck high up in the Sandia Mountains overlooking Albuquerque. Lt. Robert Arguelles a Bernalillo County Fire Department...

ACCIDENTS

