A new eruption began at Ecuador's Wolf volcano, Galapagos around 05:30 UTC on January 7, 2022. The last eruption of this volcano took place in 2015 (VEI 4) -- it was its first eruption since August/September 1982 (VEI 1). According to the Washington VAAC, the eruption is sending possible volcanic...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 7 HOURS AGO