Morbius: Jared Leto’s Marvel film delayed again amid Omicron surge in US

By Maanya Sachdeva
 3 days ago

Covid-19 has delayed the release of Jared Leto’s forthcoming Marvel film Morbius for the fifth time.

On Monday (3 December), Reuters reported that the film – which was scheduled for release on 28 January this year – would now open in theatres on 1 April instead, citing an official statement from Sony Pictures .

In the Marvel superhero movie, directed by Safe House filmmaker Daniel Espinosa, Leto portrays the character of Dr Michael Morbius, a scientist who turned himself into a vampire in an attempt to cure himself from a rare blood disease.

Morbius co-stars Adria Arjona, Matt Smith, Tyrese Gibson and Jared Harris.

The film’s release, originally scheduled for July 2020, has been postponed several times due to uncertainty around the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The latest decision to delay its release comes as the US is currently battling record-high Covid infections, fulled by the highly transmissible omicron variant.

In January last year, the studio announced that Morbius would open in cinemas on 18 March 2021, before announcing that fans would have to wait another seven months to watch the film.

The delay means that Morbius will no longer be the first superhero film of 2022.

Robert Pattinson is set to make his debut as Gotham City’s Dark Knight in the latest Batman film, which is currently scheduled for release on 4 March.

While promoting Spider-Man: No Way Home , star Tom Holland said he would like to see his character fight Leto’s Dr Morbius, adding that the film “looks really cool”.

The first trailer for Morbius suggested that Sony Pictures’ Universe of Marvel Characters is connected to Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

In addition to street signs calling Spider-Man a murderer, the trailer features a cameo by Michael Keaton who played The Vulture in Spider-Man: Homecoming .

wmagazine.com

Zendaya and Tom Holland Say They’d Welcome Timothée Chalamet to the Spider-Verse

Thanks to on-screen and IRL couple Tom Holland and Zendaya, Spider-Man: No Way Home has set the record for the second highest box-office opening ever. Imagine the possibilities, then, if Marvel were to throw Timothée Chalamet into the mix. In a recent interview with the Associated Press, Zendaya and Holland made it clear that they’d be very much on board with the idea. In fact, they already have some ideas about how the Spider-Verse could fit him in.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

‘Spider-Man’ Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire Reportedly Joined ‘No Way Home’ Without Hesitation

Every Marvel fan lost their excellent seeing Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield returns to the big screen as their iconic characters in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). Critics and audiences praise Marvel for the fantastic writing of the three Spider-Men and how it propelled this Multiverse Marvel movie to stardom. Still, No Way Home screenwriters Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers revealed a shocking revelation to this crossover.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Tom Holland Reveals Jon Bernthal Smacked Him in the Face While Filming a Movie

Spider-Man: No Way Home is hitting theaters next week, which means Tom Holland has been busy promoting the threequel. Thie week, the actor known for playing Peter Parker paid a visit to Hot Ones where he ate a bunch of spicy wings while talking about his career history and even recreated that famous Paul Rudd meme. He also spoke about making the movie Pilgrimage with another Marvel star, Jon Bernthal, and shared a hilarious set story.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ to Flatten Star-Studded Espionage Thriller ‘The 355’ at the Box Office

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” will keep trouncing its competition at the domestic box office well into the new year. Though the first major release of 2022, Universal’s star-studded thriller “The 355,” is opening nationwide, Spidey will have no trouble staying atop the charts in its fourth weekend of release. Over the weekend, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is expected to add another $25 million to $27 million to its domestic tally. To date, the Sony Pictures movie has generated $627 million in North America, pushing past “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” ($620 million) and “The Avengers” ($623 million) become the eighth-highest grossing film...
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office Predictions for 2022: From the Surefire Hits (Superheroes!) to the Biggest Risks (Anything Else?)

At the start of 2020, Variety boldly predicted what the box office landscape that year was going to look like… before the world was upended by a pandemic. While several of those forecasts did ultimately bear out — the James Bond sequel “No Time to Die” and “F9” (when they eventually were released) were, indeed, sure things; “Dolittle” and “The New Mutants”  were, indeed, big bombs — it was, in hindsight, foolhardy to prognosticate potential box office performance for what turned out to be the most devastating period for theatrical exhibition in the history of cinema. So let’s do it again! Hollywood studios...
MOVIES
97.5 KISS FM

Spider-Man Spinoff ‘Morbius’ Delayed Yet Again

Poor, cursed Michael Morbius. Not only is he a bloodsucking vampire, he cannot get his movie into theaters. Morbius, one of the most delayed movies of the pandemic era, has been delayed yet again. Originally intended for July 2020, the film — which stars Jared Leto as Marvel Comics’ living vampire — was bumped to March 2021, then October 2021, then January 21, 2022. Then the Omicron variant of Covid-19 emerged, throwing the short-term future of movie theaters into doubt once again. Today, Sony announced they were pushing Morbius from January to April 1, 2022. Once upon a time, Morbius was supposed to open a year and a half before Spider-Man: No Way Home. Instead, it will open at least four months after Spider-Man. That may well have been one of Sony’s considerations. With Spider-Man continuing to perform well in theaters in spite of the pandemic, all Sony was doing by releasing the movie now was competing with itself. They’re better off waiting.
MOVIES
thecut.com

Maybe Jared Leto Really Is a Vampire

I have a fun little holiday riddle for you, and here is how it goes: Jared Leto just turned 50 years old but somehow looks like this. How is that possible? Unfortunately, I have no answers and welcome any theories. On December 26, Leto posted a photo in honor of...
CELEBRITIES
Escapist Magazine

Morbius Release Date Delay Strikes Again, Sinks Fangs into April 2022

Sony Pictures and Marvel’s Jared Leto-starring vampire movie, Morbius, has suffered a delay yet again, pushing its release date to April 1, 2022. It was previously set to arrive only a few weeks from now on January 28. The decision to push the anti-hero flick almost certainly comes after an increase in positive COVID-19 cases throughout the holiday season.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Sony Pictures Delays Jared Leto's 'Morbius' for the Sixth Time

Sony Pictures has delayed the premiere date of Jared Leto‘s Morbius as the United States faces a surge in COVID-19 cases involving the Omicron variant. According to reports, the film adaptation of the famed Marvel Comics story will now hit theaters on April 1, 2022 instead of its January 28 date. This marks the sixth time Morbius was pushed back; the movie was initially slated to release on July 10, 2020 but was postponed to July 31 then March 19, 2021, October 8, 2021 and January 21, 2022 before its most recent schedule of January 28.
MOVIES
Seekingalpha.com

Sony postpones 'Morbius' film again, to April

Sudden movie postponements aren't done yet: Sony (NYSE:SONY) is delaying Morbius - one of its Marvel comics-based movies - to April 1 from a planned Jan. 28. That delay (the newest of many for the film so far) is the latest in a lengthy series of reminders that every bright spot at cinemas is balanced by the ongoing pandemic, and it comes as surges in the COVID-19 omicron variant sweep the nation.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Morbius Fans Upset After Film's Latest Delay

Morbius isn't coming out this month after all. Late Monday night, Sony announced it's delaying the Jared Leto vehicle until April 1st in hopes movie-going audiences feel more at ease going to theaters amidst rising COVID-19 cases. As such, fans hoping for another Marvel movie just a month and a week after Spider-Man: No Way Home aren't entirely too thrilled with the release date change.
MOVIES
KTVB

Sony Pushes Jared Leto's 'Morbius' Release Back to April 2022

Jared Leto's forthcoming Marvel debut will have to wait a bit longer before hitting theaters. Sony has pushed the release of Morbius back to April, ET has learned. The film was originally slated to bow on January 28, but will now be released on big screens -- including IMAX release -- on April 1.
MOVIES
sirusgaming.com

Sony’s Morbius Delayed to April 2022

Sony Pictures has delayed Morbius once more, this time pushing the release date nearly three months to April 1st, 2022. The highly anticipated Marvel movie starring Jared Leto was supposed to release on January 28th, but a number of factors including concerns over the rise of omnicrom COVID cases and possibly the successful debut of Spider-Man: No Way Home contributed to the studio’s decision to delay the film.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Why Was Morbius Delayed Again? Spider-Man Fans Are Hoping It's For One Very Spoilery Reason

Warning: SPOILERS for Spider-Man: No Way Home are ahead!. Before the pandemic, Morbius, the third entry in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, was supposed to arrive in July 2020, but nearly a year and a half later, it remains away from our eyeballs due to numerous date shifts. Well, that wait has extended yet again, as Sony Pictures announced yesterday that it’s moved the Jared Leto-led movie from January 28 to April 1. However, now fans are thinking that Morbius was pushed back this time around was so it can establish a key tie with Spider-Man: No Way Home.
MOVIES
wlsam.com

Marvel’s ‘Morbius’ release date pushed by Sony again

“Morbius,” starring Jared Leto, has been pushed back by Sony from Jan. 28 to April 1, the studio announced. Leto plays Michael Morbius, a scientist who attempts to cure his rare blood disease by using bat DNA, but instead turns into a vampire. The first trailer featured Morbius walking...
MOVIES
BGR.com

Here are all of the new DC shows and movies coming out in 2022

Don't Miss: Thursday's deals: COVID rapid tests, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, AmazonBasics mega-sale, more 2021 was a quiet year for the DC Extended Universe. While Marvel pumped out a ton of movies and shows, DC released just one new movie. James Gunn's The Suicide Squad was the only movie from DC Films to hit theaters in 2021. Other than that, Warner Bros. finally released Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max, while a number of live action and animated DC shows continued their runs. 2021 is now over, but DC has plenty of new shows and movies in store for 2022. New...
MOVIES
