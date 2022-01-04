ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

The Metaverse is Open for Business as Bitski Enables Digital Storefronts for All

investing.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommerce has been codified for the metaverse with the recent launch of the Bitski web3 platform. On its website, the company claims that its reason for existing is “…to increase accessibility, participation and creator sovereignty in the internet economy.”. The launch of Bitski’s digital wallet and commerce...

www.investing.com

Related
bigeasymagazine.com

Is Your Business Digitally Accessible?

In order for a business to flourish in a digitally focused world, your online presence needs to be accessible to everyone. Digital discrimination is, unfortunately, a real and all-too-common occurrence nowadays, and many businesses do not even know that they are doing it. If you generate online content of any...
ECONOMY
beincrypto.com

What Is the Metaverse? The Digital World of the Future

Ever since Zuckerberg posted his vision of the metaverse, the online world has started wondering how it will work and how we can use it. While the promised metaverse is yet to be released, it might not take more than a VR headset to enter this new wonderworld of digital wonders.
INTERNET
u.today

Move Digital Advisory Company Ready to Change Narrative in Metaverses Sphere

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
BUSINESS
ambcrypto.com

Why metaverse will not be ‘winner takes all,’ and importance of ‘true digital ownership’

Investors are choosing various routes to gain exposure to metaverse, including purchasing metaverse tokens, NFTs, and virtual lands along with metaverse-backed stocks. As industry experts call the metaverse a ‘trillion-dollar’ opportunity, Yat Siu, founder, and chairman of gaming platform Animoca Brands recently spoke about the sector’s adoption in an interview. In the context of an open metaverse, he said,
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metaverse#Economy#Software#Commerce
beincrypto.com

The Metaverse – Could This be How we all Work in the Future?

The Metaverse is firing up as 2021 is winding down. 2021 was a year in which hybrid working and remote jobs have become a thing, thanks to the pandemic. The idea that we might all be working in the Metaverse soon seems way more possible now. But what does this mean in working reality?
TECHNOLOGY
datasciencecentral.com

Digital Workers in a Business Context

Digital workers are your software-based co-workers. Think Siri, Alexa, or Cortana, not exactly like them but to some extent. Yes, we are calling them your co-workers or you can refer to them as your virtual assistants if you like. They will help you in doing all the repetitive and boring tasks that you hate doing, that take the most amount of time but require the least amount of thinking.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Technology
Taylor Daily Press

The metaverse and NFTs are the path to a new digital economy

NFTs ensure that online merchandise is unique and can be associated with your owner. Many companies feel the opportunity and want to spend their goods as NFT in the metaverse. You’ve likely heard a lot about NFTs this year. NFT stands for non-fungible token, and these are tokens that are on the blockchain and are indistinguishable from each other. This property allows NFTs to be used to “encode” physical objects, after which the token represents the object in the blockchain. Think art, real estate, or plots of land.
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Digital Bank Mercobank Wants to Enter the Metaverse

The digital bank Mercobank says it plans to enter the NFT market, while also beginning to explore the metaverse. “With the emergence of new innovative technologies ‘Metaverse’ and its platforms, the demand for non-face-to-face environments will certainly be on the rise,” the bank said in a news release Wednesday (Dec. 29).
BUSINESS
AdWeek

Why the Metaverse Will Reshape Digital Marketing For Decades to Come

Once every decade or so, something new comes along to transform the marketing industry. If you draw a through-line from radio and television to the advent of the internet and, most recently, digital channels like search, social and mobile, you’d find one common principle: that first-mover advantage pays off handsomely for the businesses who master new, paradigm-shaking channels early.
TECHNOLOGY
decrypt.co

Samsung Opens Metaverse Store in Decentraland

Samsung's 837X virtual store as it will appear in Decentraland. Image: Samsung. Electronics giant Samsung is venturing into the metaverse with the opening of a virtual store in Decentraland. Named after Samsung's flagship 837 store in New York, the Samsung 837X virtual store will open for business for a limited...
BUSINESS
Itproportal

Four ways the cloud can enable business success

Organizations continue to migrate to the cloud, much to their benefit. The cloud provides businesses with a variety of opportunities to innovate, increase productivity, and even reduce utility costs. But, experiencing these benefits does not come easy as many organizations struggle to gain full understanding of their cloud infrastructure, which is vital towards reaping the benefits of the cloud. Let’s take a look at the top four benefits of the cloud and what organizations need to keep in mind to ensure they achieve these benefits.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Exxe Group Launches New Entertainment-Centric Digital Footprint in Metaverse Initiative

Exxe Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:AXXA), (“Exxe” or the “Company”) a diversified fintech company, is pleased to announce it has launched a new digital footprint as part of its Metaverse Initiative. This new Entertainment focus represents some of the most popular and lucrative, interactive activities in the Metaverse. Plus, it represents another integrative layer and diversified complement to the Company’s current fintech-based, digital presence. Exxe leverages its deep experience in music, film, and fashion events, along with its digital communities, to simultaneously showcase interactive entertainment events via physical media and the virtual environment. Exxe conservatively estimating to generate an increase of at least 15% of our revenues from the sales in the content, fashion, music, film, market segments within 12-18 months. The new initiative will be able to strengthen the EXXE Group portfolio and add a significant amount of revenue to our overall business. By featuring leading artists and fashion designers, Exxe is primed to achieve considerable potential revenue and a global reach.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Sandbox: Is Moving Between Metaverses Possible?

“Metaverse” is the new big buzzword for a reason. 2022 will be the biggest year to date for the metaverse as tech giants Meta, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) gear up to release new products focused upon the virtual world. A metaverse could be understood to be...
SOFTWARE
NEWSBTC

Metaverse: Move Digital Says, “We’re Here to Stay”

The metaverse is the next stage in the evolution of the internet and social networks, utilizing real-time 3D technology, which combines the physical and digital realms. It offers a chance for top online entertainment and social media businesses to profit from new revenue streams. It is the next major technology platform, drawing online game producers, social networks, and other tech leaders to participate in what we anticipate to be a nearly $800 billion market.
VIDEO GAMES
decrypt.co

Sandbox COO Views the Ethereum Metaverse Game as a ‘Digital Nation’

The Sandbox is an Ethereum-based metaverse game. Image: The Sandbox. The Sandbox is an Ethereum-based metaverse game based around virtual land and NFT collectibles. The computer game just held its first Alpha playtest and will hold more in 2022 ahead of a wider public release. Digital land sales are booming...
VIDEO GAMES
Investor's Business Daily

CES 2022: Electric Vehicles, Digital Health, Metaverse In Focus

CES 2022 will put the spotlight on electric vehicles, digital health, the metaverse and other hot technologies when the trade show officially opens on Wednesday. But the resurgent Covid-19 pandemic threatens to overshadow the innovations on display. CES 2022 officially runs Jan. 5-8, but preshow media events begin on Monday....
TECHNOLOGY

