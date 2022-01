The metaverse is here. And the tech world is going all in. But it’s quickly moving well beyond Facebook’s (very meme-able) Meta rebranding or Disney’s bid to become the happiest place in the metaverse, because what’s really shaking this race is, as expected, money. Digital money, to be more precise, as blockchain, cryptocurrencies and NFTs are quickly becoming the building blocks of virtual economies where users can use tokens to purchase items like concert tickets, mint assets, like digital kittens, or exchange things like one-of-a-kind sports collectibles.

ECONOMY ・ 10 DAYS AGO