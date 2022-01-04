ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OpenSea NFT trading volume surges as Bored Ape mania intensifies

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNFT trading volumes on OpenSea are surging in January amid a renewed speculative frenzy on Yuga Labs’ Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC). OpenSea NFT trading volume surges as Bored Ape mania intensifies. Ms Trump mentioned in a tweet that Bitcoin's market value...

OpenSea recorded a 646x increase in trading volume in 2021

2021 will go down in history as the year of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). By the first half of the year, the trading volume of the NFT sector was already $2.5 billion, up from $13.7 million in the first half of 2020. OpenSea controlled the lion’s share of NFT transactions over...
OpenSea’s Daily Trading Volume Skyrockets To Record Highs Thanks To These NFTs

OpenSea’s daily transaction volume continues to record new highs during the first week of the year recovering to levels last seen in August 2021. Despite there being a large number of NFT listings, the high transaction volume on OpenSea is attributed to the popularity of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC) NFTs.
More billionaires turning to crypto on fiat inflation fears

Previously anti-crypto investors are increasingly turning to Bitcoin (BTC) and its brethren as a hedge against fiat currency inflation concerns. One example is Hungarian-born billionaire Thomas Peterffy, who in a Saturday Bloomberg report said that it would be prudent to have 2%–3% of one’s portfolio in crypto assets just in case fiat “goes to hell.” He is reportedly worth $25 billion.
OpenSea freezes $2.2M of stolen Bored Apes

NFT marketplace OpenSea has frozen 16 Bored Ape and Mutant Ape nonfungible tokens (NFT) after they were reportedly stolen yesterday from a New York art gallery operator. In total, one Clonex, seven Mutant Ape Yacht Club, and eight Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs currently valued at about 615 ETH ($2.28 million) were stolen and are now not able to be traded on OpenSea.
Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge hits 211%, signaling stocks are hugely overvalued and a crash may be coming

Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge climbed to 211% this week, sounding the alarm on US stocks and signaling a crash may be coming. The "Buffett indicator" takes the combined market capitalization of all actively traded US stocks, and divides it by the latest quarterly figure for gross domestic product. Investors use the metric to compare the stock market's valuation to the size of the economy.
Market Sending ‘Loud, Clear Signal’ Oil Prices Are Headed Higher

“When you get a range expansion, the market is sending you a very loud, clear signal that the market is getting ready to move in the direction of that expansion.” -Paul Tudor Jones. Back in September I suggested it looked like the oil price was getting ready to break...
U.S. stocks end lower Thursday, with tech rout putting Nasdaq Composite on pace for a 3.6% weekly drop

Stocks closed lower Thursday, putting the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index on pace for a 3.6% weekly decline, as Treasury yields climbed and expectations for a more aggressive pace of normalization of monetary policy from the Federal Reserve weighed on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended lower for a second straight day, shedding about 170 points, or 0.5%, to finish near 36,236. The S&P 500 index shed about 0.1%, while tech-led selling continuing. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.1% lower, a day after booking its worst one-day percentage drop since Feb. 25. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard on Thursday said the Fed could start to raise its benchmark interest rate as soon as March. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was at 1.733%, its highest yield since March 31, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
The bear market in bitcoin is dragging the market cap of the total crypto space back toward $2 trillion, tumbling from its peak of $3 trillion in November

A continued sell-off in bitcoin and ether has driven the total market cap of crypto to about $2 trillion on Thursday. Other altcoins driving the decline include Solana, Polkadot, and Cardano, among others. The total market cap of cryptocurrencies peaked above $3 trillion in mid-November. Sign up here for our...
Billionaire Hedge Fund Manager Warns Bitcoin Can Be Bought at Cheaper Prices, Says BTC ‘for Speculators’

Jeffrey Gundlach, billionaire and founder of investment firm DoubleLine Capital, is issuing a warning to investors about Bitcoin (BTC). In a new interview with Yahoo Finance, Gundlach says even though he was bullish on Bitcoin in the past, he’s now more cautious and believes BTC is now for speculators, and it can be purchased later at a discounted price.
Possible US job boom in December lynchpin to Fed rate hikes

The American economy likely saw strong job gains in the final month of 2021, which could shorten the timeline for the US central bank to raise interest rates. The Federal Reserve has been setting the stage to increase borrowing costs more aggressively to rein in growing inflation, and that prospect sent markets into a tailspin this week, even though policymakers have telegraphed the possibility of rate hikes in advance. The Covid-19 pandemic and waves of new variants have buffeted the world's largest economy, with massive layoffs followed by a strong recovery and business reopenings followed by renewed closures. Rather than rushing back to work, many Americans, flush with high savings helped by government aid, opted to stay on the sidelines and out of the labor force, further straining businesses.
