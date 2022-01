2021 marked the twelfth year of bitcoin’s “official” existence, and after last year’s halving the year started and (mostly) continued on a bullish note as many, myself included, expected bitcoin to breach the $100,000 and set crazy new highs. That was not the case, but bitcoin did have a huge year and at times it feels like we’ve become desensitised to major developments in the market.

