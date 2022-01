The first week of 2022 turned out to be a bloody one as Bitcoin is sliding towards $40K while the rest of the market is bleeding out. The first week of 2022 is starting off rather dramatically for Bitcoin and the rest of the cryptocurrency market, the total capitalization of which is down about $240 billion in seven days. This comes as the US Federal Reserve revealed plans to start reducing its balance sheet, which may start as soon as the next several months.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO