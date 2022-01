The Anker 547 Charger is a quad-device power solution for consumers seeking out a more efficient way to keep all of their essential technology products ready for use. The charger maintains a compact design that is equipped with a total of four USB-C ports that will pump out a maximum of 120W of power at once, depending on the various devices plugged in. Users can plug devices in according to how they want them to be charged up, which is detailed by the brand and made clear on the unit thanks to a series of indications.

ELECTRONICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO